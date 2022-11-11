Paul Tortorella doesn’t think his team has any room for error on Saturday.
One mistake could cost everything for Tortorella’s IUP Crimson Hawks (8-1) against Shepherd in the PSAC championship game.
“If we don’t play well, we aren’t winning,” Tortorella said. “If we play a good game in all three phases and play our best game of the year, we’ll have a shot. That’s not coachspeak. You have to play well for 60 minutes to beat them. You aren’t going to get away with a bad quarter against them.”
The Rams (10-0), the champions of the PSAC East Division, will come to town as the favorites –– at least on paper, for a variety of reasons. One, they have the player regarded as maybe the best in NCAA Division II –– quarterback Tyson Bagent. Two, they are undefeated and in the past seven weeks largely untested while IUP has one loss. And three, Shepherd is one of the few teams in the land that has a winning record against IUP, having won five of the six games all time with the Crimson Hawks.
“The bottom line,” Tortorella said, “is we’re going to have to play our best game of the year in all three phases.”
Although this contest is not technically a playoff game, it has some of the repercussions of one. That’s not new for the two teams. The first five meetings were in the playoffs, with Shepherd winning four times by a combined total of 18 points: 9-6 (1998), 41-34 (2007), 17-13 (2015) and 31-27 (2019).
IUP’s lone win against the Rams came in the 2012 playoffs, 27-17.
The Rams, who joined the PSAC in 2019 from the Mountain East Conference, lead the nation in total offense (523.6 yards per game) and are second in scoring offense (45.3 points). That’s largely because of Bagent, who won the Harlon Hill Award, the Division II version of the Heisman Trophy, last year.
But the Shepherd offense is more than Bagent. Tailback Ronnie Brown leads the PSAC in rushing with 1,089 yards. Four players rank in the top 25 in the league in catches per game, and Bagent leads the country in several passing categories.
“They’ve got a great running back,” Tortorella said. “I mean, he has 1,000 yards, but he also has 500 yards in receiving. He can run and they throw it to him, too. So, that makes it hard.
“And the tight end’s a good receiver, too. It isn’t like a regular offense where they have great wideouts and that’s who they throw it to. The tight end’s a great receiver and the running back’s a great receiver. The wideouts are good receivers.”
While Bagent is the field general for the offense, it’s all coordinated by an assistant coach who IUP fans are familiar with. Tyler Haines, who guided IUP’s offense under former head coach Curt Cignetti in 2013 and 2014, is in his first season with the Rams, and he’s coaching the most prolific offense in the country.
With Shepherd having so many weapons on offense, one might think IUP’s best chance to win is to try to match them touchdown-for-touchdown and win a shootout. Tortorella does not.
“I really don’t think that,” he said. “If you get into a high-scoring game, you aren’t beating them.”
So how do you beat Shepherd?
“You’re going to have to play good defense,” Tortorella said. “You have to play well enough to get off the field and create some turnovers and get some stops in the red zone. They can’t be on the field all day. If they get 12 or 14 at-bats, you aren’t winning. You have to limit their possessions.
“Now, how do you do that? Well, two ways. One, you get some turnovers. The second thing is you have to offensively control the football. You can’t be three-and-out on offense. You can’t be giving them a bunch of possessions.”
It all sounds like a tall task for the Crimson Hawks. But IUP has had a way of rising to the occasion in the conference championship game. Ten years ago, they played host to Shippensburg for the league title, and the Raiders came to town with the nation’s top offense. IUP imposed its will on Shippensburg and ran away with an easy 41-10 victory.
Five years later, IUP went on the road for the title game, and against a high-powered West Chester team, the Crimson Hawks set the tone early and never let go, winning 24-7.
This year, there is a lot on the line in addition to the conference championship. The winner is almost certain to earn the top spot in the region, which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the regional tournament, which begins Nov. 19.
The loser might end up playing on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
“If you win the conference championship, it puts you in a much better place,” Tortorella said. “It gives you an advantage in the region. You’re going to get a high seed. You’ll probably play home games, and you may get a bye.
“If you don’t win the conference championship, you’re not going to have a great seed. You’re going to probably have to play on the road, which makes it harder.”