EDINBORO — From the start it was clear this would be no repeat.
A year after taking an embarrassing loss to Edinboro, the 16th-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks made amends by scoring early and often and steamrolling the Fighting Scots, 41-0, on Saturday at Sox Harrison Stadium. The win, IUP’s 12th straight on the road, helped erase the bad memories from last October, when the Crimson Hawks saw their playoff hopes evaporate with a four-point home loss to the one-win Fighting Scots.
“We talked about last year a little bit,” said center Collin Pietropola. “It’s a new season, and this was the next game on our schedule, but it was definitely in the back of the minds.”
IUP (6-0 overall, 4-0 PSAC West) scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the second to take a 35-0 halftime lead. The Crimson Hawks outgained Edinboro by 427 yards (607-180), including a 361-42 advantage in passing yardage. Starter Mak Sexton was impressive, completing 16 of 18 attempts for 338 yards and three scores, and backup Logan Horn got in the act in the second half, completing his only three attempts for 23 yards.
Duane Brown finished with seven catches for 103 yards and touchdowns of 19 and 9 yards. Hilton Ridley caught two passes for 70 yards and one score. Tight end Cole Laney had two catches for 73 yards.
“The experience, especially on offense, of our football team showed,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “When you have an older team, they get it that it’s one game at a time, one practice at a time. The most important game is the next one.”
IUP also outrushed the Fighting Scots, 246-138, with Dayjure Stewart (87 yards, 1 TD), JD Younger (80 yards) and Adam Houser (61 yards, 1 TD) combining for 228 yards of IUP’s total.
“Credit to Coach Tortorella and his staff,” said Edinboro coach Jake Nulph. “Offensively, they’re as balanced as you’re going to see. If you give them a light box, they’re going to jam it down your throat. And when you start robbing Peter to pay Paul, they’re going to throw it over your head.”
The other half of the dominating day was the performance of the quickly improving IUP defense. Edinboro reached the red zone only once, and that drive ended with an interception — by defensive lineman Raunya Mitchell). Otherwise, the Fighting Scots never really threatened to score.
“Good defenses, that’s what they do,” said co-defensive coordinator Jim Smith. “They elevate their game each week. And in this case, we got the shutout and that was important. I’m happy and proud for those guys and all of us are on the staff.”
Connor Kelly, who played at Edinboro (3-4, 1-3) for two seasons before transferring to IUP, led the Crimson Hawks with six tackles. Mitchell had four tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and cornerback Naszhir Taylor broke up three passes. Mitchell and Darius Bruce had interceptions.
“This means a lot to us today,” Mitchell said. “I mean, they beat us last year. We knew what we had to do today, and we did it.”
Edinboro sophomore Isaac Bernard, who led the Fighting Scots to their 21-17 win last year against IUP, completed just 6 of 25 attempts for 36 yards and the two interceptions before being pulled in the fourth quarter. Bernard’s 20.1 passer rating was the second-lowest in the past 42 years by an IUP opponent with at least 25 pass attempts.
“That’s a really good football team,” Nulph said. “That’s a team with a lot of grad students and fifth-year seniors. We’ve got a lot of freshman and sophomores, So, our youth showed today.”
The shutout was IUP’s first since holding Gannon scoreless in 2019. After allowing East Stroudsburg to score 35 points in the season opener, the Crimson Hawks’ defense has given up an average of 14 points in the five games since.
“We took a step and we’re getting better, but we’re focusing on finishing,” Smith said. “Finish every play, finish every series, finish every week. It’s been one week at a time.”
While the IUP defense was finishing, the Crimson Hawks offense had another fast start. In six games, IUP has outscored opponents 106-28 in the first half. In recent years, the Crimson Hawks often had slow starts that cost them later on, but that hasn’t been a problem this year.
“The key message this week was that we had to start strong and maintain it for four quarters,” said Sexton, who had his fourth 300-yard passing game in six starts. “And I think we did a good job of that today. It’s a good thing to put on the shelf that we can look toward and try and emulate it, week-in and week-out.”
The only thing that didn’t go well for IUP was the kicking game. Freshman Nick Andrasi missed three extra-point attempts on a windy day, while two of Nicholas Morrison’s kickoffs went out of bounds for penalties.
But those things mattered little in the end. IUP was just too much for Edinboro.
“Sometimes the wind can get into your head a little bit,” Tortorella said. “But overall, I like that our team has learned to just worry about the next game and not, worry about anything else. I think that showed today.”