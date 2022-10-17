iup logo 01.jpg
EDINBORO — From the start it was clear this would be no repeat.

A year after taking an embarrassing loss to Edinboro, the 16th-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks made amends by scoring early and often and steamrolling the Fighting Scots, 41-0, on Saturday at Sox Harrison Stadium. The win, IUP’s 12th straight on the road, helped erase the bad memories from last October, when the Crimson Hawks saw their playoff hopes evaporate with a four-point home loss to the one-win Fighting Scots.

