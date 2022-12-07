IUP moved up one spot to No. 2 in the third National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll of the season.
The Crimson Hawks were ranked third in the preseason and the first regular-season poll of the season. They remained at No. 2 in the D2SIDA poll.
IUP is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Hawks are the three-time defending conference champion and the defending NCAA Division II Atlantic Region champion.
Northwest Missouri State (8-0), the three-time defending national champion, is still the consensus No. 1 team. Augusta (Ga.), the team that knocked IUP out of last year’s Elite Eight, dropped to 13th after suffering its first loss of the season.
Nova Southeastern (Fla.), is third at 7-0 followed by West Liberty (W.Va.) in fourth at 7-0. Black Hills State (S.D.) is fifth at 8-0.
The rest of the top 10 consists of Central Oklahoma, Hillsdale (Mich.), Colorado School of Mines, Minnesota State and Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.). IUP beat Hillsdale in last year’s Elite Eight.
There are 14 undefeated teams, including the top nine, in the poll.
East Stroudsburg (6-0) was the only other PSAC team to receive poll votes and was fifth on the list of teams outside the top 25 receiving votes. The Warriors visit IUP on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Shawndale Jones, a graduate guard coming off ACL surgery, leads IUP and the PSAC in scoring at 21.0 points per game. Senior guard Dave Morris (14.1), junior forward Ethan Porterfield (11.7) and sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman (11.3) also average double figures in scoring.
IUP, under 17th-year coach Joe Lombardi, ranks first in Division II in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 35.3 percent from the floor. The Hawks also rank fourth nationally in scoring defense at 56.4 points per game.
The Hawks play host to Division III Penn State Altoona at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Conference play resumes at home on Sunday, Dec. 18, against Kutztown. West Chester visits the following day.
The IUP women, despite a 6-0 start under first-year interim coach Craig Carey, did not receive any votes in the women’s poll.