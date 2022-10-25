SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was a typical exhibition trip for the IUP Crimson Hawks.
They hit the road to Syracuse, turned in a competitive performance against a Division I team, put a little scare into an opponent from a major conference and came up short at the end.
IUP led Syracuse 33-32 at halftime, extended the lead as high as seven points in the second half but succumbed to the Orange, who staged a 16-0 run in under five minutes to take control en route to an 86-68 win in front of 3,000 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome.
The Hawks, 33-3 and an NCAA Division II semifinalist a year ago, boast four returning starters as well as the return of Shawndale Jones, who was lost to a torn ACL in the seventh game of the season last year.
IUP took the lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half when senior point guard David Morris unleashed a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal from close to half court.
In the second half, IUP held a 54-47 lead with 13 minutes to play behind Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 junior who missed his first nine shots before making five in a row.
Porterfield finished with 17 points and five rebounds, and Morris posted game highs of 21 points and 10 assists. Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-6 forward who scored IUP’s first six points, finished with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Jones scored six points on 2-for-14 shooting.
Syracuse used the 16-0 run over a 4½-minute span to take a 63-54 lead. IUP pulled within six points at 63-57 on Jones’ three-point play, but Syracuse quickly stretched the margin to double figures and kept it there for the final seven minutes.
Joseph Girard III led Syracuse with 17 points and five assists. Jesse Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center, scored 16 points, and Benny Williams, a 6-9 forward, had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Judah Mintz chipped in 14 points.
IUP shot 39 percent for the game and went 9-for-34 from 3-point range. Morris and Porterfield were a combined 14-for-33 overall with eight 3-pointers.
Syracuse shot 41 percent in the first half and 61 percent in the second to finish at 51.7 overall. The Orange led the rebounding by one, 39-38, and committed 13 turnovers to IUP’s 14.
IUP also used Kyle Polce as part of its starting lineup. Jaheim Bethea, a freshman point guard, and Damir Brooks, a redshirt freshman guard/forward, made their IUP debuts. KJ Rhodes also saw 18 minutes of playing time, subbing when Sulaiman ran into foul trouble.
The Hawks play a second exhibition game Sunday at 2 p.m. against Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.