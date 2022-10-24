For IUP, it’s about taking care of business.
That’s what they did Saturday, when the No. 13 Crimson Hawks hammered winless Seton Hill, 44-7, on a sun-splashed afternoon in front of more than 4,000 fans at Miller Stadium.
“To go 1-0 every week, that’s all we really aim for,” said wide receiver Duane Brown, who scored three of IUP’s six touchdowns. “And, I mean, we did that today.”
Statistically, the game was closer than it was on the scoreboard, but the outcome was never in doubt. While the IUP offense needed a little bit of time to adjust to the Griffins’ unique defensive 3-down scheme, the Crimson Hawks (7-0 overall, 5-0 PSAC West) were in shutdown mode on defense. The Griffins (0-8, 0-5) didn’t gain a first down until the second quarter, and by then they were down 20-0.
The Griffins scored against IUP’s second-team defense with about six minutes left to play to avoid the shutout and snap the Crimson Hawks’ string of eight straight scoreless quarters.
“At the end of the day it’s about who had more points,” said defensive lineman Greg Moore, who had six tackles and one sack. “Another shutout would’ve been nice, but we’re happy with the win.”
IUP visits Gannon (6-2, 4-1) this weekend, and if the Crimson Hawks win, they would clinch their 22nd PSAC West title and host the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12.
“Well, it’s just the next game,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “But I think you also have to make the players aware that (Gannon) is the next-best team in the (division), record-wise, and you have to beat them to win the conference. It’s really pretty simple. So, it’ll be a little different than just playing the next game.”
ON OFFENSE: The outmanned Griffins were no match for IUP. Although their defense did a good job of holding down IUP’s ground game, limiting IUP to just 31 rushing yards, they got beat when they tried to single-cover Brown and Hilton Ridley, and the receiving duo combined for 11 catches for 198 yards. Brown hauled in touchdown catches from Mak Sexton from 8, 27 and 23 yards, and Qashah Carter caught one from 12 yards out.
“That’s the thing about us,” Brown said. “If we’re not doing this, we’re able to do that. And that’s what makes us so dangerous. We have so many athletes on this field, like, you’re not going to be able to stop them all. So, you better figure out which ones you want to stop.”
Adam Houser added a 1-yard rushing touchdown, and Luke Hardy capped IUP’s touchdown barrage with a 2-yard reception from Logan Horn late in the game.
Sexton, who leads the PSAC in passing efficiency, completed 17 of 25 attempts for 238 yards and touchdowns without an interception. In his last four games, Sexton is 70-for-112 for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns, with one interception.
“If you’re going to play the run, like they did today,” Tortorella said, “we’ve got the guy that can throw it and we’ve got the guys that can catch it.”
ON DEFENSE: The Crimson Hawks held Seton Hill to just 150 total yards, the fewest by an IUP opponent since Millersville gained only 26 in 2019. Seton Hill’s rushing total was minus-1 yard, which was 28 yards gained by its backs offset by 29 yards lost in quarterback sacks.
“We pride ourselves on being able to stop the run and force teams to throw the ball,” Moore said. “Our DBs have done a great job of covering the pass and making the plays when it comes to them. It gives us a confidence and a chip on our shoulder that we are here to stop the run and force them to throw the ball.”
Linebacker Connor Kelly led IUP with nine total tackles, including 2.5 for loss. The Crimson Hawks registered a season-high 11 tackles for loss and have had 10 or more four times in seven games. Jaheim Howard and Zayaan Cobb had interceptions, and Vaughn Wallace (1.5), Moore (1.0) Noah Vaughan (1.0) and Montel Sims (0.5) had sacks.
“We put our second group in there pretty early,” Tortorella said. “We’re trying to get those guys some experience. We had our whole second defense in there for most of the second half. They have a chance to be good players; They just need some experience.”
ON SPECIAL TEAMS: On the fifth play of the game, a turning point came from an unlikely source. Redshirt freshman Aiden Spitler, making his first appearance in a game, drilled a punt 69 yards that flipped field position and pinned Seton Hill at its 1-yard line.
Three plays netted 2 yards for the Griffins, and a short punt gave IUP the ball at the Seton Hill 31. It took four plays for IUP to score and take a 7-0 lead that began the rout.
Spitler replaced Nick Andrasi –– who had been handling punting and all field goals and extra-point kicks –– and averaged 42.0 yards on five kicks. Four of the five punts pinned Seton Hill inside its own 20.
“Spitler had really been punting very well in practice, so we figured we’d give him a shot,” Tortorella said. “I know he had one bad punt today, but his others were really good and obviously the first one was big.”
Tortorella said the decision was made to have Spitler punt to ease the burden on Andrasi, the true freshman who missed three extra points and one field goal last week at Edinboro. On Saturday, Andrasi was 5-for-6 on PATs and 1-for-1 on field goals.
“We wanted to let Andrasi just kick, and he did a good job today,” Tortorella said.