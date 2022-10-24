sh-iup

Duane Brown (3) hauled in a pass over Seton Hill’s Zahir Reed in IUP’s victory on Saturday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette/tonyc@indianagazette.net

For IUP, it’s about taking care of business.

That’s what they did Saturday, when the No. 13 Crimson Hawks hammered winless Seton Hill, 44-7, on a sun-splashed afternoon in front of more than 4,000 fans at Miller Stadium.