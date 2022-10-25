There have been many seasons in the past when IUP’s playoff hopes seemed to hinge on a complicated mix of mathematics and luck, and the Crimson Hawks were left scratching their heads.
But not this year.
By winning their first seven games, the Crimson Hawks face a road ahead that is as clear and unobstructed as could be. The simple truth is that if IUP beats Gannon (5-2, 4-1 PSAC West) on Saturday, the Crimson Hawks (7-0 overall, 5-0) will clinch their 22nd division title and earn the right to host the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12.
“Well, it’s just the next game,” IUP coach Paul Tortorella said Saturday after IUP whipped Seton Hill, 44-7. “But I think you also have to make the players aware that this is the next-best team in the conference, record-wise and you have to beat them to win the (division). It’s really pretty simple. So, it’ll be a little different than just playing the next game. I think you have to explain to them what the ramifications are.”
That ought to make focus this week easy for the Crimson Hawks. Their playoff hopes don’t rely on any other teams. Their destiny is in their hands.
But the Crimson Hawks say they aren’t putting any more weight on this game than any of the other nine on their regular-season schedule.
“It’s another game for us,” said wide receiver Duane Brown. “That’s all we’re aiming for, to go 1-0 every week. We really don’t look at who it is or what they do. It’s about what we do and our ability to go 1-0 every week.”
While winning Saturday means IUP can check off one of its goals — to win the division — a loss does not necessarily mean the Crimson Hawks are out of the race. In fact, as long as Slippery Rock, which IUP beat 20-12 on Oct. 1, continues to win and IUP, Slippery Rock and Gannon finish in a three-way tie for first place in the division with identical records, the Crimson Hawks would win the tiebreaker and the PSAC West title.
According to the PSAC’s website, the tie would be broken with certain criteria applied in a specific order. The first two criteria don’t apply, but the third one does: record against non-division PSAC teams. Gannon is 1-1 with a loss to West Chester, and IUP and Slippery Rock are 2-0 in crossover games. That knocks Gannon out of the race, and then IUP would win the division by virtue of its head-to-head win against Slippery Rock.
But the Crimson Hawks likely won’t go into Saturday’s game thinking they can afford to lose.
“Everything is about the next step,” said defensive lineman Greg Moore, “and so it’s clinching the division, then making it to the playoffs. It’s all one game at a time, one play at a time.”
THE NAME FITS: When he played at Apollo-Ridge High School, Brown aptly gained the nickname “Touchdown Brown” because he scored 88 of them in his four seasons with the Vikings.
Now a senior at IUP, Brown has continued to reach the end zone at an astonishing rate. After scoring three times against Seton Hill, Brown has 43 touchdowns in his college career, the second-highest total in IUP history. Michael Mann, a running back who scored 52 touchdowns from 1990 to 1993, holds the record.
Brown said his success this season –– he has 50 catches for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns –– is a credit to his chemistry with quarterback Mak Sexton and the coaching of offensive coordinator Larry Wilson.
“I mean, the ability Mak has to put the ball where it needs to be, it’s crazy,” Brown said. “And then my offensive coordinator, just knowing what to call, how to get us open in certain spots. I mean, I owe it all to them.”
REGIONAL RANKINGS: The first set of NCAA Division II regional rankings were released Monday afternoon, with an asterisk.
Rather than listing them 1 through 10 like it used to, the NCAA released the rankings alphabetically. But if you were to sort the rankings based on a formulaic result called the “Performance Indicator,” IUP would be tied for second in the region with fellow PSAC school Shepherd.
Ashland is first, with a PI of 28.429, while IUP and Shepherd each have a 28.0. They’re followed in the Top 10 by Notre Dame College (26.5), Slippery Rock (26.0), New Haven (25.0), Assumption (24.5), Bentley and Concord (24.375) and Kutztown (24.25).
The top seven earn playoff berths at the conclusion of the final poll, which comes out the day after the regular season concludes.
NEWS AND NOTES: The Crimson Hawks moved up two spots in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, from No. 13 to No. 11. … Redshirt freshman punter Aiden Spitler was chosen the PSAC West Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against Seton Hill. Making his first career start, Spitler averaged 42.0 yards on five punts, including a 69-yard bomb on his first kick. … IUP has won six straight meetings with Gannon and nine of the past 10.