Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid took the opening faceoff during Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

 PHILIP G. PAVELY/Associated Press

It was an ugly night at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday when Edmonton visited Pittsburgh.

What was a highly anticipated meeting between two of the National Hockey League’s top stars quickly turned into a one-sided slugfest that left a sold-out crowd calling for Penguins general manager Ron Hextall’s job as Pittsburgh suffered a 7-2 loss.

