It was an ugly night at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday when Edmonton visited Pittsburgh.
What was a highly anticipated meeting between two of the National Hockey League’s top stars quickly turned into a one-sided slugfest that left a sold-out crowd calling for Penguins general manager Ron Hextall’s job as Pittsburgh suffered a 7-2 loss.
It was a look at everything that’s wrong with Pittsburgh’s current roster, but also a taste of bitter wistfulness watching Connor McDavid excel during what essentially were Sidney Crosby’s lost years.
McDavid beat Penguins Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry up close to tie the game at 1 in the first period for his career-high 45th goal of the season, then made it 46 by deking out backup Casey DeSmith on a penalty shot in the third.
The 26-year-old center is by far the top talent of his generation and is proving he deserves the title of best in the game as he chases what should be a third Hart Trophy for league MVP with 109 points and 23 regular-season games left to play. It’s McDavid’s third consecutive 100-point season, the sixth in his eight-year career, which has pushed him over the 800-point plateau in only 546 games — 25 less games than Crosby required.
What McDavid has done is nothing short of incredible, and it only makes one wonder what hockey missed out on in the 114 games Crosby lost to concussions — with the bulk coming between 2011-2013, which would have been the prime of his career at 24-26 years old.
Crosby came back from his concussions still elite, but never the same. That sad reality and the fact the captain is closer to the end of his career than the start of it is always painfully obvious when the Pens face the Oilers.
In the 11 games the pair have met, Crosby has six points, while McDavid has 22.
Crosby is still Crosby.
At 35, he’s producing over a point per game with 69 in 57 games. He’s been a bright point in an otherwise bleak season for the Penguins. There’s no denying he remains an invaluable player and leader. He’s a guy any team would want on the ice. He has three Stanley Cups, an Olympic gold medal and has won nearly every award hockey has to offer.
There’s no questioning Crosby’s spot among the all-time best.
Yet Crosby doesn’t have McDavid’s speed — though even at his best, speed wasn’t his biggest asset — and he’s a much safer player at 35 than he was at 18 or 19. He isn’t nearly as tricky with the puck as he once was, even though sometimes he shows sparks of what can now be considered vintage Sid.
But there’s a decade between McDavid and Crosby, a distance marked by the numbers they wear on their backs every night — No. 97 and No. 87.
The league Crosby came into in 2005 no longer exists. The age of the goon was already out the door by the time McDavid was drafted first overall in 2015. A shift from grit to skill took over, allowing him to thrive in a much safer league alongside advancements in nutrition and training.
That’s not saying these are the only reasons McDavid succeeded and continues to do so. That’s definitely not the case. In the current climate, elite players can combine unmatched talent and work ethic with modern advancements to become even better.
Even without a Cup, McDavid’s name deserves to be listed among the greatest in the game. He simply didn’t win the lottery with Edmonton the way Crosby did with Pittsburgh.
Seeing McDavid stampede through the league is a good thing, even though seeing him stampede through Crosby and the Penguins is a sad reminder of the time the captain lost and that the best is most likely behind them.
It was McDavid and the Oilers’ youth — an average age of 27.88 compared to the Pens’ second- oldest average of 29.75 — and speed that dismantled a rickety Pittsburgh squad on Thursday.
Pittsburgh is aging and slow, with a power-play unit that’s talented on paper but radio silent on ice, growing goaltender problems, a defense that rarely shows up, a nonexistent third line and an entire team that can’t find lanes for quality shots.
That’s why the Oilers are second in the Pacific Division and the Penguins are barely fighting for a wild card spot in an attempt to keep a 16-year playoff streak alive.
Ten years separate Crosby’s perennial powerhouse Penguins and McDavid’s recently surging Oilers, and it’s never been more evident.