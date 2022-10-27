It’s crossover weekend in the Heritage Conference.
For some, it’s one last chance to end on a high note. For others, there’s a lot on the line.
Penns Manor and Berlin cap the weekend Saturday night in the Appalachian Bowl. Both teams are unbeaten and looking to storm into their district playoffs.
Homer-Center, Purchase Line and United Valley just hope to make it into District 6 playoffs. All need to win to get in. Northern Cambria, Portage and Cambria Heights are looking to move up in the rankings so they can play at home in their postseason openers.
MARION CENTER (2-7) at CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL (1-8): Marion Center closes the season on the first crossover game, which is being played tonight at Hollidaysburg.
Claysburg-Kimmel has been outscored 270-105 and has dropped eight straight games since beating winless Everett in its opener.
Marion Center has been outscored 255-133, but the Stingers have played closer games and pulled within one score of unbeaten Penns Manor late in the game last week.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (7-2) at NORTHERN BEDFORD (9-0): Cambria Heights’ season took a downward turn when quarterback Ty Stockley went down against Penns Manor. He didn’t play last week, and the Highlanders still had enough to get past West Shamokin (47-21), which also lost its quarterback.
Northern Bedford junior quarterback Eion Snider has passed for an efficient 1,400 yards, and junior running back Aaron Johnson has rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Panthers allow 11.7 points per game.
PORTAGE (6-3) at WINDBER (8-1): Portage seems to be hitting its stride at the right time. The Mustangs can finish as high as second with a win or as low as fifth with a loss in the District 6 Class 1A rankings.
Windber has four shutouts. The Ramblers allowed two touchdowns once, in a 14-0 loss to unbeaten Berlin. They get the job done on the ground too, rushing for more than 3,300 yards with senior John Shuster (1,858 yards, 28 touchdowns) leading the way.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (6-3) at CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP (6-3): These teams like to pass. Northern Cambria has 1,545 passing yards and has shown some balance with 1,297 rushing. Conemaugh Township has 1,606 passing yards and 984 rushing.
Northern Cambria’s Owen Bougher is coming off a big game, going 23-for-39 for 238 yards in last week’s 27-21 loss to Portage. Peyton Myers hauled in 13 of those passes for 130 yards. The Colts can finish as high as second with a win or as low as fifth with a loss.
Conemaugh Township is reeling. The Indians started 5-0 and are 1-3 since. The losses have been blowouts against the upper-tier competition: Northern Bedford (56-8), Berlin (62-13) and Windber (61-0). The loss of quarterback Tanner Shirley (1,254 yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception) didn’t help.
PURCHASE LINE (4-5) at BALD EAGLE AREA (6-3): Purchase Line is in a tough spot. The Red Dragons need to go on the road and get a win against a Class 2A team. A loss could leave them hanging in the district balance between Homer-Center and Glendale.
Bald Eagle has won four straight after a 1-3 start. Sophomore quarterback Carson Nagle has passed for close to 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.
WEST SHAMOKIN (4-5) at NORTH STAR (4-5): If West Shamokin wins, the Wolves make the Class 2A field as the eighth seed, and the reward is going up against top-seeded and unbeaten Richland. First things first, though. Wolves quarterback Lou Swartz led last week’s loss with an injury, and his team was shut out in the second half of a 47-21 loss to Cambria Heights. He is a game-time decision on Friday, according to coach Jon McCullough.
North Star is coming off two wins over teams that are a combined 4-13. Junior quarterback Conner Yoder (1,600 yards, 21 TDs) did not play last week.
HOMER-CENTER (4-5) at MEYERSDALE (2-6): Homer-Center, the preseason favorite in the Heritage Conference, needs a win to guarantee its season continues. But a win isn’t imperative. The Wildcats are ranked seventh in Class 1A, just above Purchase Line and Glendale. Glendale plays hosts to Curwensville (3-6), and Purchase Line visits Bald Eagle Area (6-3). If one or either of those teams lose, Homer-Center gets in, regardless of Friday’s result. West Branch (3-6) is a wild card and a win over Moshannon Valley (5-4) would put the Warriors in the mix.
Meyersdale averages just over 200 yards per game on offense.
RIVER VALLEY (0-9) at EVERETT (0-9): River Valley has been the more competitive team. The Panthers have been outscored 302-132, and Everett has been outscored 391-137.
UNITED VALLEY (3-6) at CONEMAUGH VALLEY (2-6): United Valley is in the mix with two other 3-6 teams, Westmont Hilltop and Central Cambria, and this race will go down to old-fashioned Saturday football. Westmont plays Bishop McCort (2-7), and Central Cambria plays Richland (9-0) on Friday night. The Lions are ranked ninth in Class 2A. They need a win and a loss by eighth-ranked West Shamokin at North Star. If that happens, assuming Central Cambria loses, the Lions are in.
Conemaugh Valley joins the Heritage Conference next season. The Bluejays’ best win came at Curwensville, 28-27 in overtime, two weeks ago.
INDIANA (3-6) at PLUM (4-5): Plum is playoff-bound in Class 5A. A win would give Indiana a nice feather in its cap in a first season under coach Brad Wright that was plagued by key injuries.
APOLLO-RIDGE (5-4) at BURRELL (6-3): It’s simple: Both teams are 3-3 in the Allegheny Conference play and the winner gets into the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci is coming off a monster game — 51 carries for 338 in a 43-36 overtime upset of Serra Catholic.
Burrell, even if it loses, has the tiebreaker for the fourth playoff berth out of the conference.
DERRY (0-9) at LIGONIER VALLEY (6-3): Ligonier Valley is safely in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs as the third-place team in the Allegheny Conference, and this one might seem like old times with the Rams romping over an opponent to celebrate its senior night.