Out of all the decisions NHL commissioner Gary Bettman deserves to get booed over, this is not one of them.
Well, maybe some light booing is warranted.
Bettman announced Thursday that the league has nixed the tradition of wearing special themed-night jerseys during warmups after a handful of players refused to put on Pride jerseys this past season causing a media circus.
I’m disappointed, but definitely not surprised the NHL folded under such little pressure from opposition to a faction of their Hockey is for Everyone initiative.
However, it’s a fence-sitting decision typical of the NHL that’s not entirely a step back.
The details are important:
• The notion covers all themed nights, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation, Black History, holidays, etc.
• Themed nights will continue.
• Specialty sweaters can still be made and auctioned off to support charity — they just won’t be game-worn.
• Players are allowed to model the jerseys.
Bettman said the decision is meant to keep “the focus on the game, and on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause.”
That I can agree with.
Once then-Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of wearing the Pride Night jersey in January, it became a witch hunt to find players who for whatever personal reason decided the same. Some cited religious reasons and others were Russians with safety concerns.
Again, it’s disappointing to see those decisions being made in 2023, but it’s still the players’ right to choose what they promote, if they want to promote anything to begin with.
It absolutely became a distraction and shifted focus away from the game and the LGBTQ+ communities and onto public judgment for these select few.
I say select few because just seven players turned down wearing Pride jerseys.
There were between 640-736 active players throughout the season.
The focus should not be on one percent of the league.
So, get rid of the warm-up jerseys and turn that focus on all the organizations and communities each team wants to support. This decision can absolutely be a good thing, and I believe the individual teams will rise to the occasion.
It forces them to drop the crutch of specialty jerseys and be more creative and forward thinking to rightly and justly celebrate the causes they choose to highlight.
There’s been some specialty jerseys throughout the years that are incredible and beautifully designed, but having players absentmindedly wear them on ice often appears like an empty gesture.
I’d rather see action.
Let’s see teams and players take initiative on causes they fully care about and support wholeheartedly. Make fans understand why it’s important and how they can make a difference both in the game and away from it.
Like Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk putting out a video saying everyone is welcome after two of his teammates refused to wear Pride jerseys, or Philadelphia’s James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton hosting a meet and greet with LGBTQ+ groups after the Flyers’ Pride Night.
Hockey Fights Cancer has raised over $32 million in its 24 years. Florida and Vegas’ owners donated $100,000 to organizations serving veterans after this season’s Stanley Cup Final. The Washington Capitals helped raise $53,308 for the Capital Impact Fund to support diversity in the sport.
The NHL is copping out by taking away the warm-up jersey, but it hands over the reins to teams to go above and beyond to support these efforts. Maybe they’ll do it with a chip on their shoulders that they can still make significant contributions without the funds made by game-worn themed-jersey auctions.
The community aspect is what makes sports so special, whether it’s within a tiny town or on a global stage. Sports bring people together. I mean, what’s the fun in winning if you can’t share it with a few hundred thousand people on Fifth Ave. or at the very least high five the handful of friends around you?
But more than that, a community is meant to support each other, to help one another in times of need and to create a space to thrive together. That’s what these themed-nights represent and foster. Community.
Teams don’t survive without a healthy and supportive community around them. It’s nearly as important as the sport itself.
Bettman and his board of governors may not want to rock the boat to prove hockey is for everyone, but the teams and their communities can make this decision a step forward rather than backward.
Make the season a successful one for whichever causes you support, and cue the boos for Bettman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.