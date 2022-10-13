Maybe in other years, Paul Tortorella could have an uneasy feeling about his team being 5-0 and on its way to potentially winning another division title.
But when the sixth-year IUP coach looks at his Crimson Hawks, he sees a team that has a mental focus and source of resiliency that other IUP teams of the recent past didn’t have.
“You see it 24-7,” he said. “You see it in meetings. You see it in interactions in the football office. You see it in the weight room. To get the buy-in, it’s got to be something that you don’t turn on and off. When things are going bad during a game, you wouldn’t know it by their reactions on the sideline. Everybody’s staying calm, still confident, not overreacting. It’s just a culture of intangibles that some teams just never get. It’s just in their DNA.”
It was just a year ago that Tortorella’s Crimson Hawks started off 5-1 with an impressive 27-point drubbing of Slippery Rock announcing that IUP was the team to beat in the PSAC West. But then in successive weeks, IUP coughed up a 10-point lead in the final two minutes and lost to California, and then looked dazed and disinterested the following week and lost to 1-6 Edinboro at home, effectively ending its season well short of the playoffs.
There was infighting on the sidelines between players and finger pointing and frustration as the Crimson Hawks went from front-runner to also-ran in a matter of two games.
“Last year, when things got bad they got real bad,” Tortorella said. “This year, in all honesty it’s a total 360. From player 1 to player 90, it’s a total 360. This year, when I or one of the other coaches has a message for them, all 90 players are listening and they hear it. Last year, I’d say of the 90 who listened, only 75 or 80 actually heard what we were telling them.”
This season, it helps that many of the sources of drama last year are gone and an infusion of new players has helped change the culture. It’s been clear in every game so far:
- In the Sept. 10 opener at East Stroudsburg, IUP jumped out to a 20-0 lead, only to allow the Warriors to score 28 straight points to take the lead. After tying the game at 35, IUP held strong on defense and then moved the ball downfield for the winning field goal.
- The next week at Shippensburg, IUP gave up a pick-six interception in the third quarter that made it a 14-point game. The Crimson Hawks then scored a safety and a quick touchdown to change momentum and put the game away.
- After Mercyhurst scored in the third quarter on Sept. 24 to cut IUP’s lead to three points, the Crimson Hawks rattled off three straight touchdowns to turn a close game into a rout.
- When Slippery Rock scored to pull within eight points early in the fourth quarter on Oct. 1, the IUP defense shut the door and helped the Crimson Hawks hand Slippery Rock its first loss.
- And then last week at California, IUP overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to score the game’s final two touchdowns, then held on as the clock ran out on the Vulcans for a 22-21 victory.
“Those things, people may not think it shows on a scoreboard, but it does,” Tortorella said. “The guys are so invested that they’re doing the right things and they’re just resilient. They play the next play and they shift the momentum very quickly. They don’t get down when something bad happens. It’s just something that you acquire as a team and you, you try to hold on to it, hopefully.”
Tortorella said he saw a culture shift happen during the final game of last season, when IUP climbed out of a 14-point hole in the fourth quarter to beat West Chester, 31-24. He said it has carried over to the 2022 season because the new players have been high-character guys.
“We didn’t bring in a lot of transfers,” he said. “We brought in a lot of freshmen who’ve bought in. When you bring a freshman in, they’ve got to buy in when they’re here that first year or it’s too late. A transfer you bring in for one year, that’s the only year they’re there so it’s the same thing. The transfers we’ve taken have totally bought-in. Some teams bring in 20 transfers. That’s a tough culture, but sometimes you have to do that.”
He also said having so many players who have been in the program for a long time creates an environment where the team’s success trumps anything singular.
“Coming into this year, we had 15 seniors and 12 of them have been here for five or six years,” he said. “Their investment in the program is off the charts. Their equity in the program is off the charts. These guys love IUP and love IUP football. I mean they’ve spent five or six years of their best years of their life with IUP football and it means something to them. A bad culture can go bad real fast and a good culture can improve and get better real fast. I think that’s a tribute to the guys that are in the program.”