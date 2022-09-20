Rain Monday made the squirrel woods nearly perfect.
Walking through the forest after a rain offers the hunter a nearly silent stalk. The moisture also drops leaves and nuts as it falls, improving visibility and increasing squirrel activity. In the early season, it is possible to walk right up on a squirrel foraging on the ground, which will offer some fast shooting.
Knowing a woodlot intimately will allow a hunter to capitalize on wet conditions. Working from one section of mature nut-producing trees to the next allows the best odds at encountering squirrels. That said, food is in abundance and squirrels will feed on a wide variety of crops in the weeks to come.
In the green, leafy woods, a squirrel can disappear quickly, leaving little if any shot opportunity. Be patient. Remaining in the area of the encounter often will offer a chance at redemption.
Warm weather is not conducive to feeding activity and a hunter will be wise to avoid the midday hours.
Exploring a new or familiar woodlot in search of squirrels this September will also allow a chance to scout for sign of big game and furbearers.
With archery season fast approaching, time is running out for preparation. While modern day equipment has made accuracy remarkable, an archer must practice with their equipment. Familiarity with your equipment and the motions of the shot can be the difference in filling the freezer.
These last practice sessions should be done with an emphasis on hunting rather than shooting. Holding at full draw is something I work on with my compound bow. Often just as you decide to shoot, a deer will move, forcing the hunter to remain motionless. When at full draw, one must either hold the bow’s weight waiting for the deer to offer another shot or let down the draw.
Even those who use a crossbow should practice aiming it to build arm strength. Many utilize a rest for shooting crossbows, but there are times and situations when the only shot is an offhand one. Knowing you can make the shot is huge mentally and the more you shoot the greater your confidence.
Regardless of your accuracy or equipment, 20 yards is an ideal shot at a whitetail deer with an arrow. Practicing at greater distance with your bow this month will make the close, desirable shots easier and more accurate.
The weather in early October is often less than ideal for processing a deer. Hunters should give consideration to their schedule and the forecast before letting an arrow fly. Nighttime temperatures in the low 40s are ideal for cooling quarters but are rare in the early season. Large coolers and ice or a refrigerator can be used to hold the deer until it can be deboned, processed and frozen.
Having clean coolers, sharp knives and packaging material in advance will make butchering a deer in warm weather go faster. Making your own ice to have on hand to chill can save money and also find the room needed for a deer.
Deer processors offer the convenience of simply dropping your deer off at their facility and paying the bill when it is done. In recent years, some butchers have stopped skinning deer and will only take deboned venison.
Deer are abundant when the season opens. Vegetation can allow a hunter to get close to deer, which makes for a higher-percentage shot.
With the possibility of having several deer tags this season, filling one early helps the habitat and herd.