By late fall, cooling water temperatures and increases inflow trigger an instinctive urge in Allegheny River walleye to move upriver and toward incoming current. As such, concentrations of fish are found below dams and near incoming creeks. These areas tend to be hotspots at this time of year and draw in boat and shore anglers.
While walleye stack up below dams, first and foremost understand the safety aspects of fishing these areas. All eight of the Allegheny River lock-and-dam systems are of fixed-crest design, where a solid concrete dam spans the river. The force of the flow passing over the dam creates a hydraulic, an undertow that grips whatever is trapped within its grasp. Boaters and anglers have perished by venturing too close to the dam.
Not only is doing so unwise, it’s also illegal. Boats are not permitted past an imaginary line that spans the river, a line that runs even with the downriver end of the inside approach wall of the lock chamber.
Shore anglers should also be cautioned that the rocky banks typically found below dams can be snow-covered and/or icy.
Be sure to wear boots with gripping soles to prevent slipping into the river. Note too that access varies from dam to dam. In the case of L&Ds 4, 5, 8 and 9, hydroelectric power stations are located on the shore opposite the lock chamber. Fishing piers exist at these locations. The action tends to be best from these piers when flows are moderate to low.
Starting at the lower end of the river, in the Pittsburgh pool (located between the point and L&D 2) hotspots include the mouth of Pine Creek near Etna and the basin around Six Mile Island. The Pittsburgh Pool is impounded by the Emsworth L&D on the Ohio river; there is on L&D 1 on the Allegheny. Boat access is found at Sharpsburg.
In Pool 2, check out the mouths of Plum Creek in Oakmont and Deer Creek in Harmar, as well as Fourteen Mile Island, located downriver of L&D 3. The Fish and Boat Commission’s Harmar and Springdale access provide boat ramps. Pool 3’s Chartiers Run and Bull Creek are two spots worthy of angling effort.
The mouths of Buffalo Creek, the Kiskiminetas River and the shoreline above Dock Hollow Run are all good spots on Pool 4. Boat access is at the PFBC ramp located a short distance up Buffalo Creek, and a public ramp in Freeport. There is no public access on Pool 5, but if you have permission to use someone’s private ramp, the hole below Taylor Run is a good spot.
Pool 6 is one of the longer pools on the Allegheny — around 9 miles. Within this pool explore the areas around Garretts Run and the mouth of Crooked Creek, as well as the hole below the gravel island located below L&D 7. Public boat access is found at Kittanning Borough’s ramp, and at the PFBC ramp at the mouth of Crooked Creek near Rosston. The mouths of Cowanshannock and Pine Creeks collect Walleye in Pool 7, with access being by way of the PFBC ramp found at the mouth of Cowanshannock Creek.
The mouth of Mahoning Creek is a top spot on Pool 8, with access found at the PFBC ramp in Templeton.
Pool 9 features Snyder Run, Huling Run and Sugar Creek, with access at the commission’s East Brady facility. Navigation ends at the Route 68 bridge in East Brady, though the effect of L&D 9 impounds the river a couple more miles upriver, basically to the mouth of Catfish Run, located on the east side of the river.