knapp 12-19-22

Jeff Knapp displayed an Allegheny River walleye taken below Lock and Dam 7 in Kittanning.

 Jeff Knapp photo

By late fall, cooling water temperatures and increases inflow trigger an instinctive urge in Allegheny River walleye to move upriver and toward incoming current. As such, concentrations of fish are found below dams and near incoming creeks. These areas tend to be hotspots at this time of year and draw in boat and shore anglers.

While walleye stack up below dams, first and foremost understand the safety aspects of fishing these areas. All eight of the Allegheny River lock-and-dam systems are of fixed-crest design, where a solid concrete dam spans the river. The force of the flow passing over the dam creates a hydraulic, an undertow that grips whatever is trapped within its grasp. Boaters and anglers have perished by venturing too close to the dam.

