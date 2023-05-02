knapp 5-1-23

Dave Keith displayed a nice smallmouth bass taken with the deadsticking technique.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The adage “sometimes less is more” applies to many life situations. Fishing is one of them. Consider some recent trips this spring.

Last week my longtime fishing companion Dave Keith and I found ourselves on the Allegheny River. We were fishing a mid-river hump that rose to within 4 feet of the surface. While I held the boat in a stationary position, we cast soft jerkbaits — commonly called flukes — in and around the hump.