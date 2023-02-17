The IUP Crimson Hawks do not live by the 3-point shot, but it could be the thing that kills them.
Shooting from distance has been one of IUP’s weaknesses this season. A perceived strength at the start of the year, IUP’s proficiency for 3-point shooting has hovered around a 34 percent success rate all season.
That probably won’t be good enough moving forward with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs and the NCAA Division II tournament right around the corner.
“Our guys are very capable,” coach Joe Lombardi said, “we’ve just not shot the ball as well as I believe we would have and we can. … We’ll have trouble making a deep run into the tournament without shooting the ball better.”
IUP enters its final week of the regular season shooting 33.6 percent from 3-point range. The Hawks take 38.3 percent of their shots from beyond the 3-point arc, which is a normal allotment for a typical college basketball team.
In 25 games, IUP has shot under 30 percent 11 times. In the past five, they shot 30.2 percent.
To say they are stuck in a slump probably isn’t accurate because they have not shot well from deep all year. Toss out a six-game stretch in January when the Hawks shot around 42 percent and their season accuracy drops to 27.4 percent.
Dave Morris leads IUP’s starters in 3-point shooting at 36.7 percent (73-for-199). Ethan Porterfield follows closely at 36.1, but that’s well off the pace he establishing last year as one of the top shooters in the country. Their top shooter, Jaylen Stewart, is hitting at an even 40 percent, but the sample size is small (8-for-20) for a player who was redshirted for the first 10 games.
Porterfield’s numbers are way down due a season-long bout with an illness and an injury.
“Ethan being hurt, that’s a guy who shot 50 percent last year, and sometimes when the ball goes in, the rim gets bigger, and if one guy is not putting it in, then it shrinks,” Lombardi said. “Ethan is our comfort zone when it comes to that, and hopefully we get him healthy and get on a roll.”
IUP shoots 53.1 percent from inside the 3-point line, a number dragged down by 3-point shooting to 45.6 percent overall. The Hawks might need a lot more 2s moving forward unless they find more success from 3-point range.
“If not, you’ve got to try to grind it out and execute for easier shots,” Lombardi said. “I’m going to let guys keep shooting 3s because that’s what we need to do to be successful with the type of talent we have. We’ll either rise with it or go down with it.”
The players have no plan to stop launching.
“We can’t worry about that,” Morris said. “We know the work each and every one of us puts in. We know we’ll be fine, and when we’re not making them, we just tell each other to keep shooting and we’ll make them.”
IUP plays its last regular-season home game Saturday against Slippery Rock. IUP has 33 straight home wins over The Rock.
The Hawks wrapped up their 12th PSAC West title in 13 seasons with Wednesday’s 78-56 win over Edinboro. It was the 500th game in Lombardi’s 17 seasons as a head coach, all at IUP.