PATTON — Reports of Cambria Heights’ demise, it appears, have been greatly exaggerated.
Tanner Trybus and Ty Stockley both rushed for better than 100 yards as the defending Heritage Conference football champion Highlanders bounced back from their Week 1 Coal Bowl loss at Northern Cambria with a 13-6 victory over Portage on Friday night at the Cambria Heights Athletic Complex.
Heights piled up 278 yards on the ground, Trybus found the end zone on a pair of first-half runs and the Highlanders defense did the rest as the hosts turned back a Mustang squad that was coming off a 34-point win at River Valley.
“We were pretty upset about the last game. We knew we had a lot more heart to show,” said Trybus, who registered a career-best 115 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 35 yards. “We gave it everything we had. We had guys blocking, everyone doing their assignments, and that’s why we won.”
The Highlanders had just 173 yards on the ground in their season opener, the second-lowest total in the Heritage Conference since Heights joined the league last year. Friday’s outcome also snapped a three-game losing skid going back to last year after Cambria Heights reeled off nine wins by nine points or more to start off 2021.
“It feels good. It feels good,” Stockley said after rushing for 109 yards from the quarterback spot on 15 carries. “Last week came as a shock to us. We knew we weren’t ready.”
Cambria Heights was particular ready on defense, holding Portage to 50 yards and five first downs in the second half. One of those first downs came on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The other four were on Portage’s last possession, when it converted two third downs and a fourth down to get to the Heights 32 with about two minutes left.
However, a problem with the shotgun snap on first down resulted in an 8-yard loss. Andrew Miko’s desperation throw on fourth and 19 to Mason Kargo was defended by Highlander sophomore Stephen Nelen, and Stockley executed two kneel-downs to run out the final 56 seconds.
Portage had 335 yards against River Valley, when Miko completed four of seven passes for 137 yards and connected for three first-half touchdowns.
“He’s a heck of a football player, but we were able to keep him inside, keep him contained, keep him under duress for most of the game,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said of Miko, who was held to 6-for-18 for 77 yards and was intercepted once by Trybus. “That forced him to throw off of his back foot.”
Two-hundred-twenty-five-pound senior fullback Isaac Jubina was the Mustangs’ most effective weapon most of the night, running the ball 19 times for 71 yards and scoring Portage’s only points.
The Mustangs also lost junior linebacker Trent Nesbella late in the game to an apparent head injury. An ambulance took Nesbella from the field, but a report stated that he was able to move all his extremities before going to the hospital.
“I think we’re a solid team, and I think we’ll compete. That’s a good team we lost two. They just made a couple of more plays than us,” Mustangs coach Marty Slanoc said.
In addition to making Miko a pocket passer, the other big objective for Cambria Heights was to return to its punishing rushing attack and to pound Portage in the trenches. The Highlanders accomplished that, too, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.
“Everyone on the O-line was a big part in the win,” senior guard Brad Green said. “Everyone played well.”
Trybus’ 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground staked the hosts to a 13-6 halftime lead. Trybus first found the end zone on a 5-yard sprint around the right side to complete a monster 6-minute, 36-second opening drive, as the Highlanders traversed 66 yards in 13 plays.
Lucas Storm, getting the start for the injured Garrett Jasper, accounted for 38 yards on the ground on that march. Stockley added 49 rushing yards before the intermission, as Cambria Heights 204 yards on the ground.
Trybus later broke loose around the right end again for a 35-yard touchdown run that served an a response to Isaac Jubina’s 1-yard plunge at the 8:35 mark. Jubina’s score completed a nine-play, 71-yard drive that was highlighted by passes of 33 and 13 yards from Miko to Kargo.
Portage was on the brink of scoring in the final minute of the first half, but pass breakups by Stephen Nelen on third down and Marshall Eckenrode on fourth down — both in the end zone — preserved Heights’ advantage.
Miko threw for 78 yards in the first half, while Ty Kennedy rushed for 46.