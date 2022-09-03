CH logo

PATTON — Reports of Cambria Heights’ demise, it appears, have been greatly exaggerated.

Tanner Trybus and Ty Stockley both rushed for better than 100 yards as the defending Heritage Conference football champion Highlanders bounced back from their Week 1 Coal Bowl loss at Northern Cambria with a 13-6 victory over Portage on Friday night at the Cambria Heights Athletic Complex.

