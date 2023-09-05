The list of reasons why IUP should not have beaten Ashland on Thursday night is long.
The Crimson Hawks had two of their punts blocked. They threw two interceptions. They fumbled away a punt return near their own goal line. They missed a field goal. And they gave the Eagles two unearned first downs by committing penalties.
The list of reasons why IUP did beat Ashland is short: The defense was outstanding.
It’s not just that IUP made a bunch of mistakes and won the game anyway, 24-17. The Crimson Hawks have done that before against lesser competition. But against No. 12 Ashland, a team that made only one serious error –– a mixup in communication allowed IUP’s Quinn Zinobile to be wide open and catch the winning touchdown pass from Karst Hunter with 1:20 left to play –– the win is unusual.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of different kinds of games,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, who has been in the coaching business since 1985. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one like that.”
Tortorella has seen dominant IUP defenses before, ones that gave up zero points and few yards. But the way the Crimson Hawks held Ashland down all night is quite impressive.
For one, it was the first game and by their nature, first games are unpredictable. After three weeks of preseason camp, Tortorella thought he had a good defense, but he wasn’t sure. Also, because the opponent was such a good one, it seemed unlikely the Eagles would come up with so little on offense despite having six starters back on that side of the ball. And, IUP was breaking in two new starters on the interior defensive line, and that’s a position that often determines how good a defense truly is.
Yet at the end of the night, the statistics were shocking.
Ashland gained only 189 total yards on 58 plays, for an average of 3.3 yards gained per play. The Eagles’ tailback duo of Larry Martin and Gei’vonni Washington –– who combined for 1,704 yards last season –– totaled only 79 yards against IUP.
Martin’s 30-yard run in the second quarter was Ashland’s longest play of the night. Take that away, and the pair gained 49 yards on 22 carries and the Eagles had only 159 total yards.
The Eagles’ longest completed pass went for 13 yards.
“At the end of the day, I thought our defense was tremendous,” Tortorella said.
Also, the Eagles’ three scoring drives, two touchdowns and one field goal, were on drives covering a grand total of 10 yards. They all came as the result of IUP mistakes, including a blocked punt, a penalty that negated an interception and a muffed punt at the goal line.
If it weren’t for IUP’s mistakes, “you could honestly say they may not have scored any points the whole game,” Tortorella said. “They scored 17 points and only gained 10 yards. I’ve never in my life seen that. And if you tell me we’re going to do that and win, I’d say you’re crazy. You’re totally insane.”
In some ways, it isn’t so surprising that IUP’s defense was so stout. The Crimson Hawks did return seven starters on that side of the ball, including all five defensive backs. That means the IUP defense had somewhat of a head start.
“We can play fast and physical,” said linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss. “That’s what we were able to do throughout the whole game. It’s hard to do that if you don’t have experience or chemistry. So I credit that to our experience playing with each other.”
