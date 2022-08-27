KENWOOD — Penns Manor celebrated its alumni Friday night, honoring members from its two undefeated seasons in 1958 and 1972.
The Comets carried that momentum onto the field in a Heritage Conference opener, using four Max Hill touchdowns and a stingy defense to shut down next-door-neighbor Purchase Line, 32-0, at Pat Corrigan Field.
“It’s a good feeling,” longtime Penns Manor coach Bill Packer said. “Last year against Purchase Line they put it to us, so it was nice to get our season off to a nice start with this win.”
Hill scored on runs of 4 and 31 yards and added a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half before sprinting 22 yards for his fourth score in the third quarter. The 6-foot-1 senior had 13 carries and totaled 119 yards.
“First off our line up front did a fantastic job,” Hill said. “They opened a lot of holes for us to run through and made our job a lot easier.
“Its nice to get this first win,” Hill continued. “Last year we had some young guys forced into playing and it helped by getting them experience. We were ready to show what this year’s team has.”
Before Hill and the Comets’ offense could get rolling it was a key defensive play that set the tone in the early stages.
Purchase Line earned solid field position, and a first down, two plays into the game, but Penns Manor outside linebacker Ashton Courvina swiped the ball and momentum with a strip-sack of Dragons quarterback John Elick on first-and-10 near midfield. Justin Marshall collected the ball after it bounced and raced 43 yards for the score to put the Comets on the board. He then added the extra point to give Penns Manor a 7-0 lead less than two minutes in.
“We know that Elick is a good quarterback, so we had to get some pressure on him,” Packer said. “We blitzed guys from the outside and made some big plays. We made him rush some of his throws with our pressure.”
“We tried to sneak our unbalanced look in but left a player untouched,” Falisec said on the early defensive play. “That changed the game and the momentum swung to their side big time.”
Hill capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive with a 4-yard run to make it 13-0 with 1:38 to play in the first quarter. Courvina chipped in and broke two first down runs totaling 37 yards to highlight the drive.
Elick was under pressure for much of the first half. His third-and-11 pass on the Red Dragons’ next possession passed through his intended receiver and into the hands of Hill, who returned it for the Comets’ second defensive touchdown in as many quarters.
“We game-planned for that all week,” Hill said. “Our coaches really had us ready for the play and I read it, caught it, and took it back. Defense wins championships. Our offense has a lot of players coming back but we pride ourselves on our defense.”
“Obviously we can’t give away points,” Falisec said on the two first-half turnovers. “We gave them two scores early and you can’t get away with that against this team.”
Elick and senior Andrew Beer had trouble with the handoff on the Red Dragons’ next play from scrimmage and Comets linebacker Carter Smith wasted little time in scooping the fumble up giving Penns Manor excellent field possession.
Hill was sacked by Purchase Line linebacker Charles Edwards on second down but broke a 16-yard run on third down and a 31-yarder on fourth-and-1 to put the Comets out in front 25-0 with 9:32 remaining before halftime.
The Comets had 172 total yards in the first half, including 160 on the ground. The Red Dragons picked up 101 first-half yards but were hurt by three turnovers.
Purchase Line threatened late in the half when AJ Chambers intercepted Hill to put the ball back in the hands of Elick and the Dragons offense.
Purchase Line’s junior quarterback connected with Beer and Chambers on consecutive plays, putting the ball into Comets territory. Again, Penns Manor made it difficult for Elick, forcing him out of the pocket and defending three straight passes to cause a turnover on downs.
The Red Dragons regrouped at halftime and made some adjustments on defense, holding the Comets to just one score in the second half.
Thomas Batten stripped Mark Bagley on the Comets’ first second-half drive and recovered the fumble to give the Dragons the ball at their own 42-yard line.
Forced to try and play catch-up for much of the second half, Purchase Line abandoned its run game on offense and put the ball in the air. Elick found Joe Lamer on Purchase Line’s initial second-half drive for a 40-yard play down to the Comets’ 8-yard line, but the Comets’ stingy defense didn’t allow another yard. Hill tackled Elick for a 2-yard loss on second down and defended his fourth-down pass in the end zone to force another turnover on downs.
Elick was 6-for-16 for 93 yards passing and was held to 8 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.
The Comets finally broke through late in the second half for its final touchdown.
Hill broke off a 22-yard touchdown run with 5:56 to play and Marshall booted his second PAT to set the score at 32-0.
The Comets were balanced with their running attack. Five players combined for 313 rushing yards. Courvina added 86 yards on 11 attempts, Marshall ran for 57 yards on eight carries and Mark Bagley rushed for 46 yards.
“They had several runners who can run the ball well,” Falisec said. “They did a nice job with that up front. But what I didn’t like is we had our heads down a lot in the second half. That is something that we can’t have and wasn’t happy about.”
“I feel pretty good about where we are at after just one week,” Packer said. “We made some mistakes in the second half and only put six points on the board. We can’t do that and we will need to work on that to continue to be successful.”