All IUP lost was a football game.
Sure, getting beat at Gannon on Saturday ruined what had been a perfect season for coach Paul Tortorella’s team. The Crimson Hawks had been soaring, reaching No. 11 in the AFCA Top 25 with everything lining up toward another run in the NCAA Division II playoffs. But nothing is out of reach that had been within IUP’s grasp before.
Gannon, which has never been to the playoffs and owns little historical football success, wasn’t intimidated by the then-undefeated Crimson Hawks and scored a 43-36 win that created a three-way tie for first place in the PSAC West among IUP (7-1 overall, 5-1 PSAC West), Gannon (7-2, 5-1) and Slippery Rock (8-1, 5-1).
While the Crimson Hawks have some wounds to lick between now and their next game, maybe the sting won’t be so bad when they look at the big picture.
“It’s all about the next game,” Tortorella said. “We lost the game. We didn’t lose any of our opportunities for our goals that we have.”
The fact remains that IUP’s chances of winning the PSAC West are very much in the Crimson Hawks’ hands.
Because of the tie-breaker system the conference has in place, if IUP beats Clarion (3-6, 2-4) on Saturday and Slippery Rock beats Edinboro (4-5, 2-4), the Crimson Hawks win the division title and will play host to the PSAC championship game Nov. 12 against Shepherd (9-0), regardless of what Gannon does Saturday against California (5-4, 4-2). Shepherd has already won the PSAC East Division.
When three or more teams are tied for the division lead, the first criteria to break the tie is head-to-head results. Gannon beat IUP, IUP beat Slippery Rock, and Slippery Rock beat Gannon, so that criteria doesn’t apply. The next one is record against division opponents outside of each other, and all three would be 5-0 in that category, so that, too, is dismissed.
The third criteria is record against mandatory non-division crossover games. IUP and Slippery Rock are 2-0, and Gannon is 1-1, which knocks the Golden Knights out of the tiebreaker. The whole process starts over, and IUP’s 20-12 head-to-head win vs. Slippery Rock on Oct. 1 breaks the tie, giving IUP the division title.
Now, that’s only applicable if all three first-place teams win this week. Should Edinboro upset Slippery Rock and IUP and Gannon win, the Golden Knights get the division crown because of its win over IUP.
However, Saturday’s loss to Gannon could have implications on the playoffs. In the first regional rankings that were released Monday afternoon, IUP is No. 3. The top seven earn playoff berths at the conclusion of the regular season, so the Crimson Hawks don’t have much room for error. But it’s clear that if IUP wins the rest of its games, it is assured a playoff berth.
“We have to just learn from our mistakes,” linebacker Connor Kelly said. “This sucks, but it could be a good thing in the future. If we learn from our mistakes, we’ll get better.”
Shepherd is No. 1 in the region, followed by Ashland (7-1), IUP, Assumption (6-1), Slippery Rock, Notre Dame College (7-2), Gannon, New Haven (6-2), Bentley (6-2) and Concord (7-2).
BREAKDOWNS: Nobody was more surprised by IUP’s struggles against the Gannon passing attack than Tortorella. It seemed like every week, the secondary was getting better and better, and against some recent high-powered offenses, it held its own.
But Gannon quarterback Kory Curtis had a career day against IUP. He went 23-for-28 for 342 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions for a passer rating of 231.9. That’s the highest by an opposing QB (minimum 10 attempts) since Clarion’s Chris Weibel had a 249.3 passer rating against IUP in 1996.
Two Gannon receivers had 100-yard receiving days, and the Crimson Hawks gave up several big plays in the passing game due to breakdowns in communications and coverage.
“It’s tough enough to stop them when you’re doing things right,” Tortorella said. “Now, they had to throw it, they had to catch it, and they had to have the right play called. But we don’t have a chance to stop the play because we blow the check, and we got guys playing different defenses. One guy’s playing one coverage, and two guys are playing another coverage. You’re going to give up points. And you’re going to give up yards, but you can’t give up big plays.”
IUP’s problems were manifested on third downs. Gannon went 8-for-14 on third downs, including conversions on a third-and-6 and a third-and-7 on its game-winning drive.
“We couldn’t get off the field on third down,” Tortorella said. “Even on their last drive for a touchdown, we had them twice and we couldn’t get off the field. Their numbers were really good against us on third down. We didn’t play very good there.”
GAME NOTES: The loss snapped IUP’s 12-game road winning streak dating to 2019. The Crimson Hawk’s last loss away from home was 1,113 days prior, a 45-42 defeat at Slippery Rock on Oct. 12, 2019. … That game was also the last time IUP allowed more than 40 points. … IUP had also won nine games in a row overall (the final two of 2021 and the first seven of this season). … Gannon became the first opponent this season to gain more yards (464 to 358) and more first downs (27 to 17) than the Crimson Hawks. … Linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss had a career-high 13 total tackles. … Defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell and defensive end Noah Vaughan led IUP with 1.5 sacks apiece. … Wide receiver Duane Brown had 10 catches for 195 yards and two scores. It was his 11th career 100-yard receiving game, the second-most in IUP history (Jai Hill, 18). … Mak Sexton set an IUP single-season record with his fifth 300-yard passing game. Rich Ingold holds the career record with seven 300-yard passing games.