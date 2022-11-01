iup logo 01.jpg
Picasa

All IUP lost was a football game.

Sure, getting beat at Gannon on Saturday ruined what had been a perfect season for coach Paul Tortorella’s team. The Crimson Hawks had been soaring, reaching No. 11 in the AFCA Top 25 with everything lining up toward another run in the NCAA Division II playoffs. But nothing is out of reach that had been within IUP’s grasp before.

Tags