EBENSBURG — Early in Friday night’s Class 2A first-round contest at Central Cambria High School, the United Lions looked like they would finally collect on the first PIAA playoff victory in school history.
Lauren Donelson hit four 3-pointers less than five minutes into the game, helping the Lions build a 12-point lead, and United (17-9) kept Burgettstown leading scorer Kaitlyn Nease in check.
Nease and the Blue Devils eventually fired back, outscoring United in the second and third quarters, and after a fifth Donelson 3-pointer sent the game into overtime, they edged the Lions 8-3 in overtime to claim a 57-52 win and deny United history for another season.
“I think the game turned when we started to give them open shots,” United coach Paul Hall said. “They play that in-and-out game, and we gave them way too many open 3-pointers. Those girls can shoot the ball.”
Burgettstown coach Megan Zitner switched from playing a zone defense to a tight man-to-man, and it paid off for her 21-6 team.
“They had the momentum early on,” Zitner said. “We play about 90 percent zone defense, but after watching film, we quickly realized we might have to play man-to-man against this team. Once they hit four straight 3-pointers, we had to pull out of our zone really quick.”
Donelson, who scored a game-high 24 points, added her fifth 3-pointer with 22-seconds remaining on the clock to knot the game 49-49 and send it to overtime.
“She stepped up,” Hall said. “She is a senior and she wants to play more. We took them out of their zone and that stunned us a little bit. We still didn’t get her enough shots though. I am proud of her performance tonight.”
Nease and United’s Delaney Perrone traded baskets in the overtime period to keep the tie game in play, 51-51, but Nease hit a free throw and a field goal at the 1:01 mark to put Burgettstown ahead, 54-52.
Perrone added 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals for United.
Nease collected 11 boards and Eden Rush had seven for Burgettstown.
The Blue Devils kept United off the scoreboard the rest of the way and hit 3 of 4 attempts from the free throw line to seal the game.
“When we went into the overtime period,” Zitner said, “I told them its 0-0 again and we have to go into attack mode. Thankfully they did that, and I am very proud of them.”
Nease scored five of her team-high 18 points in the overtime period and buried 6 of 11 from the line.
“That is their offense,” Hall said of Nease. “They throw it into her, and if you double on her, they kick it out to the perimeter. We left her too close to the basket late in the game and she got some easy scores on us. Can’t do that with a player like her.”
United led 16-9 after eight minutes, but the Blue Devils slowly started to chip away.
At the 5:57 mark of the second quarter, Burgettstown tied it at 18-all, but United drained 7 of 8 at the line and went into halftime ahead 29-26.
After 15 foul shots were attempted in the second quarter alone, neither team had an attempt during a rugged third quarter.
Burgettstown’s Christany Bartley drained a 3-pointer and Eden Rush and Nease combined for three field goals as the Blue Devils knotted it up at 35-all going into the final quarter.
Both teams posted 14 points over the final quarter, but none were bigger than Donelson’s 3-pointer with less than a minute to play.
Second-chance points hurt United late in the final quarter and into overtime, as Nease and the Blue Devils collected multiple offensive rebounds.
“It takes five when a shot goes up,” Hall said. “We might have had two or three boxing out. That cost us a few long offensive rebounds that were turned into points tonight.”
Down by three points with under one minute in overtime, United had its chances. A forced turnover on a designed play off a timeout cost United a chance to send the game into a second overtime.
“I was trying to set up a corner 3-pointer,” Hall said. I had a back screen for Mollee on that, too. We didn’t even get a good look. It was details there at the end.
“We have to give these girls so much credit. They fought so hard. Burgettstown has a really nice team. This bracket that we got into is a really tough bracket. I mean, the winner plays Kennedy Catholic, the District 10 winner too.”