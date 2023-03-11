united girls

Lauren Donelson drove to the bucket during United’s overtime loss to Burgettstown in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs at Central Cambria High School on Friday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

EBENSBURG — Early in Friday night’s Class 2A first-round contest at Central Cambria High School, the United Lions looked like they would finally collect on the first PIAA playoff victory in school history.

Lauren Donelson hit four 3-pointers less than five minutes into the game, helping the Lions build a 12-point lead, and United (17-9) kept Burgettstown leading scorer Kaitlyn Nease in check.

Tags