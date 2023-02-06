SPRING MILLS — The United Lions went to the wire to capture the first district title in program history.
United, the fourth seed, scored 11 points in the final two bouts of Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A dual-meet tournament to top second-seeded Huntingdon, 33-30, to claim the first district crown in the 63-year history of its program at Penns Valley Area High School.
The Lions, who also compiled the first unbeaten season in school history at 19-0, used Jacob Sombronski’s a technical fall at 107 pounds and a pin from Josef Garshnick at 114 to rally from a 30-22 deficit the Lions faced after Huntingdon built the lead in the lighter classes.
“We knew their heavyweight (Gunner Singleton) was a hammer,” United coach Josh Henning said. “But we knew what was coming down the line. There at the end was Garshnick and Sombronski, and we felt pretty confident we were going to get the bonus points.”
Sombronski, a defending champion in the individual ranks who missed a large part of the season due to injury, also lifted the Lions in the semifinals when he scored a major decision in a tight 32-27 win over top-seeded Penns Valley (13-1).
“I really don’t let the pressure get to me,” Sombronski said. “I just go out there and wrestle and have fun with it. I don’t really think about it too much. You wrestle better when you’re just having fun. It’s great to have another teammate to back you up, but when the team needs me, I’ll do whatever I need to do.”
United also earned a trip to the PIAA dual-meet tournament for the first time. Pairings were expected to be posted today by the PIAA.
“We can’t wait,” Henning said. “A couple coaches and I were talking and we’ve actually looked a little bit ahead. We didn’t want to tell the kids that, but we did actually pull a couple of the lineups and some of those big-name schools and it sort of opened our eyes, and I think we can do pretty well out in Hershey.”
“I’m pretty excited,” Garshnick said. “I didn’t think I’d get this chance to go to Hershey this year, but we did really well and I’m really excited.”
Against Huntingdon, United scored wins by Gideon Bracken at 121 pounds and Colton Henning at 127 before Huntingdon tallied the next 18 points at 133 through 152.
United’s rally began behind Aiden Gallagher, who scored a decision at 160. Dylan Stephens and Sawyer McGinnis followed with pins at 189 and 215, respectively, cutting the margin to two points.
A pin at 285 gave Huntingdon the eight-point lead with two matches to go.
Against Penns Valley, Garshnick, Henning and Zack Travis (172) each scored a decision, and Gaige Grassmyer (139), Noah Pisarik (145) and Stephens scored falls.
Pisarik was wrestling in place of Traystan Tomalson, who lost his grandfather before the quarterfinal win over Mount Union on Tuesday. The funeral was Saturday.
“We had one teammate we didn’t bring along with us,” Henning said. “He lost his grandfather this week. We went out and wrestled for his pap. Pat was always with us. He wasn’t able to make it, but we said we’re going to be calling you in the early afternoon and get you on the fire truck for the escort and bring our District 6 trophy home, so we talked to the kids beforehand and said, ‘Let’s go out when it for those guys, Traystan and his family.’”