United wrestling

The United Lions wrestling team claimed the first district championship in program history on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

SPRING MILLS — The United Lions went to the wire to capture the first district title in program history.

United, the fourth seed, scored 11 points in the final two bouts of Saturday’s District 6 Class 2A dual-meet tournament to top second-seeded Huntingdon, 33-30, to claim the first district crown in the 63-year history of its program at Penns Valley Area High School.

Tags