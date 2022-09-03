PL logo

PURCHASE LINE — If West Shamokin had any illusions that it would roll over Purchase Line following last week’s results, the Red Dragons shattered those dreams in a big way as they posted a dominant 26-7 win Friday night.

The Wolves came into the game confident following a 40-14 opening-week home win over Marion Center while Purchase Line was stinging following a 32-0 shutout loss to Penns Manor in its opener.