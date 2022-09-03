PURCHASE LINE — If West Shamokin had any illusions that it would roll over Purchase Line following last week’s results, the Red Dragons shattered those dreams in a big way as they posted a dominant 26-7 win Friday night.
The Wolves came into the game confident following a 40-14 opening-week home win over Marion Center while Purchase Line was stinging following a 32-0 shutout loss to Penns Manor in its opener.
Purchase Line came out and controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage from the opening kickoff. The Red Dragons’ defense bottled up Wolves quarterback Lou Swartz all night long and did not allow the West Shamokin signal caller to get started in either the running or passing departments until late in the game when the score was already well in hand.
“It was a bad night for us,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said.
The Red Dragons got on the board first when John Elick completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Joe Lamer at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter. Elick then found Jaylin Robertson in the end zone for a two-point conversion through the air to give Purchase Line an early, 8-0 lead.
After trading a few possessions, Elick got it done once again, this time on the ground as he plowed in for a yard out for the Red Dragons’ second score of the game. While Purchase Line had success on its first two-point conversion attempt, the second time was not so smooth as Elick’s pass fell incomplete and the home team went up by a score of 14-0.
Elick had one of the best games of his career as he pulled off an improbable trifecta at 10:17 in the third quarter when he intercepted Swartz and took it to the house for an interception return for a touchdown. The 31-yard return gave Elick a passing TD, a rushing score and a pick six, all with just over 22 minutes left to play.
West Shamokin finally got on the board when Swartz scored a rushing touchdown from four yards out. Ezra Oesterling tacked on the extra point, but that was all the scoring the Wolves would get on the evening.
Elick added another rushing touchdown at 11:51 in the fourth quarter when he rumbled into the end zone from 39 yards out. The Red Dragons were unable to convert the point after attempt and Elick’s fourth touchdown — one in every quarter — concluded the scoring and gave Purchase Line a hard-fought 26-7 victory.
Swartz was limited to just 2-for-11 passing for just 10 yards and he was also picked off twice. Swartz did have 65 yards rushing on 16 carries and senior running back Dylan Wolfe chipped in with 60 yards on 14 totes.
Elick was 7-for-15 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards and two scores. Joe Larmer’s one catch went for the aforementioned 34-yard touchdown.
The loss was a humbling one for the Wolves as the explosive offense West Shamokin showcased against Marion Center was limited to just 167 yards. Meanwhile, it was a strong defensive performance for the Red Dragons a week after surrendering 30-plus points to the Comets. Both teams will look to improve upon their 1-1 records next week.
West Shamokin has United at home next week while Purchase Line plays host to Northern Cambria.