Homer-Center senior Justley Sharp is the top seed in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ discus and shot put.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

It goes without saying that Justley Sharp hopes to come home with two gold medals from this weekend’s PIAA Track and Field Championships.

Entering the state championship meet, she’s the odds-on favorite and the top seed in both of her events — the girls’ Class 2A discus and shot put. And she’s the first to say she expects nothing less from herself than two state titles to end her high school career.