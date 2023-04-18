HS-sports-roundup.png

Garrison Dougherty smacked a two-run, game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a rally and push Indiana High to its sixth straight win, 5-4 over Hampton, in a WPIAL non-section home baseball game Monday.

The Indians opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Talbots responded with a four-run fifth and added another in the sixth for a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh.

