Garrison Dougherty smacked a two-run, game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a rally and push Indiana High to its sixth straight win, 5-4 over Hampton, in a WPIAL non-section home baseball game Monday.
The Indians opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Talbots responded with a four-run fifth and added another in the sixth for a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh.
Indiana scored two runs on a hit by-pitch-and walk to make it 5-4 to set up Dougherty’s game-winning hit on a 1-1 count.
Dougherty finished with three RBIs, Kadin Homer posted two RBIs, Andrew McGee smacked two singles and Ben Ryan had the game’s lone multiple-base hit with a double.
Gavin Homer struck out seven in four innings pitched as Indiana’s starter. Michael Tortorella earned the win, fanning two in the final inning.
Caleb Custer suffered the loss for Hampton (3-6).
Indiana (7-4) visits Hampton today to close out the two-game series.
Curwensville 16, Purchase Line 6: Austin Chambers and Jace Misko tripled in Purchase Line’s loss to visiting Curwensville in a non-conference game.
The Red Dragons kept things close through the first two innings with Curwensville leading by one, 4-3. The Golden Tide broke the game open with a seven-run third.
Curwensville knocked in five more in the fourth and fifth innings and stopped a three-run Purchase Line rally to secure a five-inning mercy-rule win.
Misko notched two RBIs, John Edwards went 3-for-3 at the plate and Andrew Smarsh and Coby Byers posted two hits apiece for the Dragons.
Logan Kunkle pitched four innings for the win. Zachary Wickens took the loss.
Purchase Line (0-8) plays at River Valley today.
SOFTBALL
MARION CENTER 6, PUNXSUTAWNEY 1: Marion Center hit four home runs in a victory at Punxsutawney in a non-conference game.
Kaily Anderson, Alexis Roush and Abbey Smulik hit home runs in a five-run fourth inning, and Mya Lipsie hit a solo shot to lead off the fifth
Anderson, Smulik and Lipsie each had two hits for Marion Center, and Anderson collected two RBIs.
Cheyenne Silvis earned the victory, allowing four hits and one run while striking out four in six innings.
Karli Young fanned five in the loss.
Marion Center (7-3) plays host to Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
RICHLAND 11, RIVER VALLEY 4: River Valley got the bats hot but couldn’t find a way to top Richland in a non-conference road game.
The Rams jumped out to a 7-2 lead after three innings and added four runs in the fifth.
Abby Pynos and Hannah Artley had two hits apiece for River Valley. Pynos tripled and Maren Dunlap added a double.
“A good thing about tonight was our bats came alive,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “We hit a lot better than previous nights, one through nine. We even had girls come off the bench and hit well. ... We’re hopeful for the rest of the season that we’ll continue trending up.”
Sophia Burke led Richland with three hits, including two doubles, while Anna Burke also doubled twice.
Kendal Wadsworth earned the win with nine strikeouts in four innings pitched. Lily Buckles fanned four in four innings and took the loss.
River Valley (2-6) welcomes Purchase Line today.
GLENDALE 14, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4: Cambria Heights fell to Glendale in a non-conference game at home.
The Highlanders tied the game at 4 in the third inning, but Riley Best’s solo home run in the top of the fourth fired up the Vikings’ offense.
Glendale scored 10 runs throughout the fourth and fifth innings to earn a mercy-rule win.
Lexi Griak stroked a three-run homer, and Sidney Nihart doubled to lead the Highlanders.
Glendale hit four home runs. Best had two, while Jillian Taylor and Ava Weld smacked one each.
Best also got the win. Karin Adams took the loss.
Cambria Heights (6-2) travels to Marion Center on Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Indiana junior high track and field teams fell to Hempfield on a rain-filled Monday.
The boys’ team lost 78-36.
Nate Killeen won the 400-meters and the long jump and ran on the winning 4x400 relay team with Maddox Myers, Michael Killee and Josh Reed. The 4x100 relay team of Michael Killeen, Nathan Shank, Roman Jones and Matthew Stone also finished first.
Indiana’s girls fell, 75-39.
Addison Porter took first in the long jump and triple jump, while Gracie Reed won the 400 meters. Morgan Blystone, Findley Stewart, Abi Cramer and Laura Keppich teamed up to win the 4x800 relay.
Indiana welcomes Kiski Area on April 24.