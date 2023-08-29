Dove and goose seasons open Friday, allowing the opportunity of opening-day excitement for those with interest. Lengthy seasons and liberal bag limits allow for great opportunity throughout the year, but there is something special about opening day.
Reviewing the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Hunting and Trapping Digest” prior to heading afield is always wise so one is certain of the rules and regulations. Shooting hours are based on sunrise and sunset for a specific area and can be found in the digest or online.
When hunting in proximity to others it can be exciting as the clock winds down with volleys of shots from other hunters shortly following opening time. Geese can be late to rise, but the disturbance of hunters on the landscape can have them shuffling around the sky well before dawn. If you plan to hunt public ground, be prepared to adjust as the opener can bring an influx of activity.
In early September it is relatively easy to break a sweat, especially when recovering downed birds and stuffing shells into a smoking gun. The salt in sweat is bad news for shotguns and when left untreated can quickly damage the finish. Oiling guns prior to and after the hunt will allow all is good in case that hunt becomes the last for an extended period of time. How often you clean your gun depends on the conditions and amount of shooting that is done.
By beginning the season with a clean gun, one can be confident that it will function as it should for some time. How long that time is can be uncertain, and it is best to clean it again rather than a feeding malfunction when an easy shot is offered. I once bought a semi-automatic 12-gauge while on a goose hunt after it jammed on the hunter repeatedly. After giving it a good cleaning — and perhaps its first — the gun once again worked as it should.
As temperatures begin to cool, shooters should be more careful about over-oiling as buildup can result in sluggish or frozen firing pins. A good friend was on an Arkansas waterfowl hunt years ago when a tornado of snow geese came overhead. Both he and his grandson attempted to fire at the sky filled with snow geese, but due to oil buildup, neither of their Benelis fired.
Unbeknownst to them, waiting at the truck and watching was a game warden who was all but ready to issue a citation because it was minutes after shooting hours. The report from their failed shots never came, and they avoided a fine. The funny thing was they both unloaded and reloaded their guns in an attempt to break things free and get a few shots at the geese.
Harvesting wild game early in the year can be a challenge that takes planning just as the hunts do. While one hates to jinx a hunt, ice should be in the truck or available nearby if or when it is needed. Flies and hornets quickly find blood and within minutes they can become a nuisance and a threat to your meat. At times one might be short of a limit but must stop so what has been shot can be cleaned and cooled.
Antlerless deer licenses are now available online or over the counter.
In this area, WMU 2D was sold out prior to the fourth round starting. WMU 2E, on the other hand, still had thousands of tags available when over-the-counter sales began Monday morning.
My experience on Monday morning was a five-minute exercise that was extended into nearly two hours. I enjoy deer hunting tremendously and was willing to wait in order to obtain my maximum allotment of six antlerless deer tags. The new system allowed for licenses to sell out quicker than in the past. and hunters should take notes if the results were unsatisfactory. A history of your applications is available online and can help freshen your memory on draw strategy prior to applying each year.
