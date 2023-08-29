Zeke Wilson.jpg
Dove and goose seasons open Friday, allowing the opportunity of opening-day excitement for those with interest. Lengthy seasons and liberal bag limits allow for great opportunity throughout the year, but there is something special about opening day.

Reviewing the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Hunting and Trapping Digest” prior to heading afield is always wise so one is certain of the rules and regulations. Shooting hours are based on sunrise and sunset for a specific area and can be found in the digest or online.