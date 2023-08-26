PURCHASE LINE — Jaylin Robertson scored a pair of touchdowns, and Brock Small broke off a 56-yard touchdown run that lifted Purchase Line to a 19-7 victory against Cambria Heights in the Heritage Conference football season opener Friday night at Barry T. Madill Field.
“I’m pretty proud of what our kids just did,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “We’re playing 13 kids both ways, and not one of them stepped out. Not one of them bailed out.”
Small led all rushers with 99 yards on 17 attempts. The Red Dragons (1-0) totaled 123 yards on the ground.
“They dominated the line of scrimmage, both sides of the ball. That was the difference in the game,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Robertson opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown reception from John Elick in the final minute of the first half. Elick completed 9 of 14 passes for 76 yards. He was intercepted once.
“That was a huge play,” Falisec said, “because we got stopped at fourth-and-6 inches (on the previous possession). The kids were starting to panic a little bit. Then we got that big play there, we were able to punch one in right before the half.
“That was huge. That gave us a ton of momentum going in. And I think it was one of the major plays of the game.”
“The score before the half was a big score, obviously,” Lewis said. “But you’ve got to be able to do something on the line of scrimmage. We have to sustain something.”
Cambria Heights (0-1) cashed in an interception from Marshall Eckenrode in the third period. Stephen Nelen ran 4 yards for the Highlanders’ lone score.
But Small and the Dragons replied with a quick burst up the middle that pushed the hosts in front for good.
“We needed that right there. That was huge for us because that gave our kids a ton of momentum,” Falisec said. “That was a great run by Brock. That was a little trap, he broke it up through. I don’t think he got touched. But that was a great job by our line.”
“It was a nice run. We just broke down on defensive responsibility,” Lewis said. “Again, when you dominate the line of scrimmage, those things happen.”
Robertson clinched the victory with a 37-yard return of an interception thrown by junior Isaac Weiland. Weiland completed 8 of 19 passes for 41 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Purchase Line senior Austin Chambers led all receivers with five catches for 35 yards. The Dragons totaled 199 yards and committed only the one turnover.
Falisec saw great significance to the Dragons’ season-opening victory.
“We just beat a pretty good football team. I think they’re one of the better teams. (And they’re) probably one of the best lines that we might see all year. They were very good up front,” he said. That was just a huge win for us. That’s the first time we’ve beaten them in three years. So our kids are crankin’.”
“They played hard. They wanted it more,” Lewis said.
