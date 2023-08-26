PL logo

PURCHASE LINE — Jaylin Robertson scored a pair of touchdowns, and Brock Small broke off a 56-yard touchdown run that lifted Purchase Line to a 19-7 victory against Cambria Heights in the Heritage Conference football season opener Friday night at Barry T. Madill Field.

“I’m pretty proud of what our kids just did,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “We’re playing 13 kids both ways, and not one of them stepped out. Not one of them bailed out.”