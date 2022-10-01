PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line took advantage of some early field position opportunities and created a pair of turnovers in its 20-7 Homecoming romp over Heritage Conference rival Marion Center at Barry T. Madill Field on Friday night.
“We needed this one,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “We took advantage of a couple turnovers and converted when we had to.”
A host of Purchase Line defenders swarmed Marion Center punter Braden Reichenbach for a 13-yard loss on fourth down after the senior collected the long snap deep in Stingers’ territory.
Three plays later, Red Dragons quarterback Jon Elick slipped into the end zone from 4 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Austin Chambers contributed to all facets of the game and played a major role in helping the Red Dragons (2-4) snap a three-game losing streak. On special teams, the junior pinned Marion Center (1-5) inside its own 5-yard line during the second quarter with a 43-yard punt.
The Stingers attempt to establish a consistent run game was thwarted as the Red Dragons forced Marion Center to punt on its first four possessions and held the Stingers to 7 rushing yards in the first half and 39 for the game.
Thomas Batten recovered a fumble, and Jaylin Robertson was credited with a sack for Purchase Line.
“Field position was key,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “We had the bad snap, and they punched it in. It makes it tough when we can’t establish a run game. We just couldn’t find an offensive rhythm all game.”
With 2:46 to play in the half, Chambers received the toss from Elick and followed his offensive line into the end zone on the ninth play of a 46-yard drive. Jakob Mountain connected on his second straight PAT for a 14-0 lead at the break.
Purchase Line used all its offensive resources as five different players handled the football. Joe Lamer led the charge with 70 yards and Andrew Beer received 13 carries and churned out 61 yards.
“I thought we did some good things offensively in that first half,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “But we had too many penalties, so that is something that we must clean up.
The Red Dragons were called for eight penalties worth 75 yards compared to the Stingers seven for 60.
“We went back to ground and pound for this win,” Falisec said. “Our backs ran well, and our offensive line did a good job of giving the backs some room to run.”
“They manhandled us up front and controlled the line of scrimmage,” Rising said.
Chambers also picked off Stingers quarterback Dakota Bracken early in the third quarter and returned it to the 19-yard line. Two plays later Elick connected with Joe Lamer for a 27-yard score, but the play was called back because of an illegal player downfield. The Red Dragons also were whistled for a block in the back penalty on the same drive that forced a turnover on downs.
“I was really impressed with our defense,” Falisec said. “I wasn’t really expecting that against Marion Center. They are getting better every game, so I was happy with how we played on defense against them.”
After Purchase Line shaved the first six minutes of the fourth quarter off the clock, Elick rolled to his right and found Robertson wide open in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown putting the Red Dragons ahead 20-0.
Despite committing three penalties on the drive, the Stingers found the end zone on a 25-yard pass from Bracken to senior tight end Parker Black on the 11th play of the series.
Bracken was 7-for-8 on Marion Center’s scoring drive and threw for 84 of his 116 yards. Drew Runk and Liam Cornetto had four receptions each.
“We are maturing as a team,” Rising said. “Just not fast enough. We make progress in one area of our game and have a setback in another area. We just have to control what we can and worry about getting better as a team going into the second half of the season.”
“We have been competitive all year and have three conference games left,” Falisec concluded. “With each game, we have to build positive momentum starting next week against River Valley.”