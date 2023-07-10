Jamison Miller provided a pinch-hit RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, Charlie Manzi hit a three-run home run and converted the save after six strong innings from starting pitcher Sully Van Hoose, and S.W. Jack clinched a berth in the Indiana County Youth Legion championship game with a 4-3 victory over Armstrong on Monday at the White Township Recreational Complex.
In the top of the sixth inning, Armstrong knotted the game at 3-all on a single, a throwing error and a sacrifice fly, but Miller, getting his first at-bat of the game, came through in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out double to left field that scored Chase Force in what turned out to be the game-winning run.
“I was seeing that his curveball wasn’t working very well, so I was sitting on a fastball,” Miller said on facing Armstrong relief pitcher Nicholas Kinter. “So, I just sat back and drove it.”
“He’s been crushing the ball the last couple games,” Drillers coach Mitch Pacconi said about the decision to pinch-hit Miller. “It was the perfect time to use him. The pitcher was throwing a lot of fastballs, and he just crushed it.”
The big hit came in the third inning with S.W. Jack trailing 2-0. Manzi drove a one-out delivery from Armstrong starting pitcher Rory Pschirer deep over the left-center field fence, scoring Hunter Kunkle and Ethan Shank and putting the Drillers on top for the first time, 3-2.
“The at-bat before that one, he started me off with a curveball,” Manzi said. “I knew he would start me with another curveball, but I let that one go. I knew he would come back with a fastball after he was short with another curveball. I just sat, waited for the fastball and drove it.”
Manzi was the lone Drillers batter with multiple hits. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and added a stolen base following a fifth-inning single.
Pschirer was in a groove up to that point, allowing only three hits and no runs. The left-handed pitcher completed five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts and one walk in a no-decision.
Drillers starter Van Hoose was dealing as well. Armstrong managed just three singles in the first three innings but scraped together a 2-0 lead.
A Van Hoose pitch hit Aiden Morando in the top of the second inning; he stole second base and scored Mason Mills’ single for a 1-0 lead. An inning later, Armstrong scored an unearned run to make it 2-0 on a lone base hit but was helped by two S.W. Jack errors.
Van Hoose shut down Armstrong in the fourth and fifth innings and allowed just two earned runs in his six innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked three.
“I’ll give it to them; they are a great team,” Van Hoose said about Armstrong. “Their bats are the best part of that team, and they are not going to go down without a fight. They are a tough team to pitch against. I just trusted my stuff and my defense that I had behind me. My curveball and my changeup weren’t working as well as I’d like, but I was still able to find outs.”
“Sully was wanting the ball the last few days, and we told him he was getting it,” Pacconi said. “He did a great job, pitched a great game.”
Pacconi stuck with Van Hoose for the top of the seventh but quickly changed his mind after Garrett Brumbaugh was hit by a pitch with the count full.
“At the end I was thinking about taking him out and not even starting the last inning with him,” Pacconi said. “But we stuck with him. He was getting tired, and we ended up picking that guy off anyway, so it worked out.”
Manzi relieved Van Hoose and picked Brumbaugh off first base on a slick move to record the first out. Zach Waugaman grounded out to Force at second, and Manzi struck out the pinch hitter for the final out to earn the save and clinch a position in tonight’s championship game.
“Yeah, Sully had a great game and wish he could go all the way but couldn’t,” Manzi said. “I came in got the pickoff at first base, trusted my defense behind me and threw strikes. It worked out well.”
It won’t get any easier for the Drillers (13-4), who will meet Pool A winner Brookville (12-5) in the championship game. The teams split two games in the regular season. Brookville is the defending champion.
“This is big, and it will give us a ton of momentum,” Manzi said. “Hopefully we can bring the championship home.”
“Yeah, I agree,” Van Hoose said. “If it’s Brookville, it won’t be easy — kind of like this team tonight.”
