Jamison Miller provided a pinch-hit RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, Charlie Manzi hit a three-run home run and converted the save after six strong innings from starting pitcher Sully Van Hoose, and S.W. Jack clinched a berth in the Indiana County Youth Legion championship game with a 4-3 victory over Armstrong on Monday at the White Township Recreational Complex.

In the top of the sixth inning, Armstrong knotted the game at 3-all on a single, a throwing error and a sacrifice fly, but Miller, getting his first at-bat of the game, came through in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out double to left field that scored Chase Force in what turned out to be the game-winning run.