Sully Van Hoose and Luke Rowe combined to toss a three-inning one-hit shutout, and S. W. Jack turned in a 12-run second inning to put away Young Township, 17-0, on Day 2 of the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs on Thursday evening at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Manager Mitch Pacconi’s team combined to score 34 runs in the first two games of a new playoff format that features all eight of the league’s participants in pool play. In Wednesday’s playoff opener, the Drillers used 11 hits to defeat Marion Center, 17-1, and returned with 12 hits, including five doubles in Thursday’s win.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well all through our lineup,” Pacconi said.
All nine starters collected at least one base hit, and Ethan Shank, Jamison Miller and Elijah Thomas belted two each.
S. W. Jack will welcome Pool B top-seed Armstrong on Monday. Armstrong is also 2-0 in Pool B.
“Of course, Monday is going to be a lot tougher game than tonight,” Pacconi said. “There is no doubt about that. Armstrong has a good team, so hopefully, that momentum continues into Monday’s game.”
The two teams split two games during the regular season, each winning at home. Armstrong won 11-10 on June 15 and S.W. Jack won 14-6 on June 22.
Against Young Township, starter Van Hoose was sharp in the first inning, striking out Young Township’s first three batters on 12 pitches.
“The first inning I was just getting loose and getting a feel for all of my pitches,” Van Hoose said. “I only threw fastball and curveball in that inning.”
Young Township showed patience at the plate in the second inning, loading the bases without the benefit of a base hit.
“I started to throw my changeup a bit more,” Van Hoose said of issuing three second-inning walks. “I wasn’t locating as well as I did in the first. But then I thought, All lright, let’s locate and try and get some ground-ball outs, fly-ball outs and just get out of the inning.”
With the bases loaded, Van Hoose got Young Township’s Luke McCullough in an inning-ending groundout to shortstop.
“He was on in that first inning,” Pacconi said. “In the second, he was trying out some different pitches, got frustrated a little bit but he came back strong,”
S. W. Jack’s first six batters of the second inning reached safely and came around to score. Charlie Manzi led off with a double, followed by three straight walks by Young Township starter Ben McConnell.
The Drillers chased McConnell with a 6-0 lead. Jamison Miller followed with a run-scoring double to left, Caden Force doubled in a pair of runs, and Thomas drove a pitch from reliever Liam Scripps to the fence in right field to make it 16-0.
Thomas, Miller and Force all had three RBIs. Brock Lewis and Rowe, who also scored three runs, drove in two apiece. Manzi also scored three runs.
With a big lead, Pacconi rested Van Hoose after the second inning, choosing to go with Rowe for the top of the third.
Rowe was also strong, getting Buffone on a strikeout and Nolan Shotts to line out to second base. Scripps swatted Young Township’s only base hit of the game under Manzi’s glove, but Rowe induced a groundout on the next pitch to end the game.
“That was what we were hoping to do,” Pacconi said on his decision to rest Van Hoose after two innings. “It worked out well that way.”
The Drillers capped the first inning with a 5-0 lead, sending 12 batters to the plate. Lewis’ double produced two runs, and Miller’s single and Force’s bases-loaded walk brought home one run each.
Monday’s matchup should be a tightly contested game featuring two streaking offenses.
“They’re going to battle,” Pacconi said about Armstrong. “They have a really good hitting team all through the lineup. They hit the ball really well and they have a few good pitchers too.”
Armstrong defeated Young Township, 19-4, on Wednesday and Marion Center, 18-8, on Thursday.
“Armstrong is a huge game for us,” Van Hoose said. “They are our rivals in this league. If we have all our players and we are on like we were tonight, we should roll straight through. We have to come in with a mindset that it won’t be easy, like it turned out to be for these last two games.”
