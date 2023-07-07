Legion logo

Sully Van Hoose and Luke Rowe combined to toss a three-inning one-hit shutout, and S. W. Jack turned in a 12-run second inning to put away Young Township, 17-0, on Day 2 of the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs on Thursday evening at the White Township Recreation Complex.

Manager Mitch Pacconi’s team combined to score 34 runs in the first two games of a new playoff format that features all eight of the league’s participants in pool play. In Wednesday’s playoff opener, the Drillers used 11 hits to defeat Marion Center, 17-1, and returned with 12 hits, including five doubles in Thursday’s win.