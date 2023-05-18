kevin craig

KEVIN CRAIG

To be honest, Kevin Craig doesn’t have statistics that would make you think he’s worthy of induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.

In high school, he rushed for “only” 800 yards in three varsity seasons. He wrestled, too, but injuries derailed a lot of his career, and he only went to states once. In college, he started for four years at fullback and gained only 269 yards. But there are many non-quantitative values that need to be evaluated when deciding whether a career is hall-of-fame worthy.