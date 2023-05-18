To be honest, Kevin Craig doesn’t have statistics that would make you think he’s worthy of induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
In high school, he rushed for “only” 800 yards in three varsity seasons. He wrestled, too, but injuries derailed a lot of his career, and he only went to states once. In college, he started for four years at fullback and gained only 269 yards. But there are many non-quantitative values that need to be evaluated when deciding whether a career is hall-of-fame worthy.
When those kinds of things are considered, Craig is a shoo-in.
“You will never meet a person with more enthusiasm for the game of football than Kevin,” said former teammate and longtime friend Greg Edwards. “I mean, it was to the point where it was irritating. When we had two-a-days in high school, and we’d have to be out there practicing twice and it would be hot outside and it was grueling, there Kevin would be bouncing around like a Mexican jumping bean. He just lives and breathes the camaraderie of the locker room and the game itself. His skills spoke for themselves, as a linebacker and a fullback, but his true gift is his attitude. It’s infectious.”
For his infectious attitude, can-do spirit, selfless approach and hard-nosed work ethic, Craig will be honored Sunday with induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame. He’ll be the third member of his family in the hall, following his brother Eric (2018) and his uncle Ralph Craig (2019).
“It came as a complete surprise,” Craig said, “but it means the world to me. To be in the Hall of Hame with people who had such a big influence on me is a really great honor.”
Craig said his biggest influences came at home. The youngest of Jim and Sarah Craig’s three sons, he grew up outside, as all kids did in those days, encouraged to play as many sports as possible with as many other kids as possible. But Jim and Sarah also taught their sons to take pride in their work, to work as hard as possible and to be unselfish.
“I can’t thank them enough for me in my lifetime and the sacrifices they made for me,” he said.
Sadly, Sarah passed away on May 4 and she won’t get to see her son inducted, but anyone who knows Kevin will know his mom is at the Indiana Country Club. That’s because he shares a lot of traits with his mom, mostly the ones about being selfless and caring for others.
“Family is everything to Kevin,” Edwards said. “It means so much. And in sports, Kevin is all about the team. That was him then it’s still him now. His teammates are like family, and so are his friends.”
In fact, many of the friends Craig made as a kid in Indiana in the 1980s are still his best friends today.
“Indiana, as far as I am concerned, was in its heyday when we were growing up,” Edwards said. “It was a magical place. A lot of our parents were baby boomers who came back to Indiana and made Indiana a better palace. It was an amazing time to grow up. A lot of us have moved away, but Kevin never did lose his zest for Indiana. His parents stayed there, and he always said it’s nice when ‘home’ is the same place you grew up.”
Craig grew up playing many sports, but by the time he got to high school, he gravitated toward football and wrestling.
In the fall, he was a bruising fullback in McQuown’s run-heavy veer offense and a linebacker on defense. He was a role player his sophomore season, but then in 1985, he led the backfield with 415 rushing yards on a team that went 10-1-1.
“In the veer, he was the lead blocker,” said Pat Snyder, who was an assistant coach for Indiana back then. “The quarterback would read the defense and half the time he’d put (the ball) in the fullback’s belly. The other half, he’d pull it back and keep it and run. Kevin had a nice touch for that because even if he didn’t get the ball, he could make the defense think he did.”
The following year, Craig rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns as the Indians went 8-2.
“The things I remember most about Kevin are his toughness and the fun he always had,” Snyder said. “He was hard-nosed and tough. He loved to block, and not many kids liked to do that.”
Edwards, who was a two-way lineman for the Indians, remembers one game in particular where Craig showed his value.
On Oct. 3, 1986, the Indians visited Punxsutawney for a key battle in their effort to reach the District 6 playoffs. Most of the game was played in a driving rainstorm that made the field nearly unplayable. After a scoreless first half, McQuown replaced wide receivers with tight ends for a heavier grouping, and with the full-house backfield, Craig became the focal point.
Shouldering the load, Craig scored two touchdowns, the second on a 50-yard run, and Indiana won the game 14-0 to stay unbeaten.
“Kevin’s running style was perfect for that situation,” Edwards said. “He was a bull on the field. In the first half, we couldn’t do much on offense, but in the second half Kevin led us.”
But Craig, in typical Craig fashion, doesn’t talk about the X’s and O’s when he thinks about his days at Fifth Street Stadium.
“We played a lot of great games,” he said. “We had some really good battles, and I have a lot of great memories. I remember parts of football but more of the things we did outside the games. Like every Thursday night, we went out to Hoss’s as a team. We’d just bond, and those are the kind of things I remember.”
When football season ended, Craig began the grueling process of cutting weight for wrestling. His senior year, for example, he weighed about 190 pounds for football but wrestled at 167. But at the time, Craig didn’t mind the process of quickly losing weight. It was worth it for the payoff the sport gave him.
“I love football,” he said, “but there’s nothing like wrestling. It’s just you and your opponent. You can’t say the right guard didn’t pull or someone missed the tackle. Your success lies in you.”
But in his junior year, he missed most of the regular season because of a torn meniscus in his knee and then a bout of chickenpox. He entered the District 6 tournament seeded last in his weight class with a 1-2 record. He won his first two matches to advance to the second day, but then was eliminated with back-to-back losses.
“It was a disappointing year, but I was proud of myself that I came back and made it as far as I did.”
Craig had a much better senior season. He stayed healthy, won the section title and advanced to the regional championship match, but lost. His season wasn’t over, though. He qualified for the PIAA Championships but lost his first match, 5-4. He then won twice in a row to stay in contention for a medal, but came up short in the final match of his career and took eighth place. Back then, only the top six finishers received medals.
“I felt really good, even though I didn’t get a medal,” Craig said. “I redeemed myself for the year I didn’t get to wrestle.”
Craig went on to Slippery Rock, where he played football and was a four-year starter at fullback. On his first carry of his first game, against Hillsdale in the 1987 season opener, Craig raced away from the Chargers’ defense for a 94-yard touchdown, which today stands as the third-longest in school history.
That ended up being the lone touchdown run of Craig’s Slippery Rock career. He gained 269 yards in four seasons, but his main role was blocking for the tailbacks, and he was quite good at that: Slippery Rock had a 1,000-yard rusher each of the four seasons Craig was a starter.
“That’s just the kind of teammate Kevin is,” Edwards said. “He doesn’t mind blocking for other players. He’s always about the team.”
After graduation, Craig helped coach high school football for a few years before serving as a volunteer assistant at Clarion University for nine seasons. He walked away from coaching in 2014 to spend more time with his friends and his family. Those close bonds will be on display at the Hall of Fame banquet when Craig takes his place among some of the other elite athletes and coaches from his home county.
“It’s amazing that it seems like there are one or two people in every (induction) class I have some connection to,” Craig said. “Either I knew them, or I heard stories about them. So this is an honor for me because this is the pinnacle of Indiana sports.”
