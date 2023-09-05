Zeke Wilson.jpg

Submit your deer photos

 Picasa

Opening day of the fall hunting seasons occurred Friday with dove and geese coming into season.

In the predawn darkness there was certainly a chill to the air that made me state I was not dressed warmly enough. My hunting partner, Chris, a father of three, was quick to reinforce that by telling me I was in fact not, just as he would his daughters. I retreated to the garage for a Carhartt coat and stocking cap only to then be jealous of the gloves he pulled out in the blind.