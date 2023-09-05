Opening day of the fall hunting seasons occurred Friday with dove and geese coming into season.
In the predawn darkness there was certainly a chill to the air that made me state I was not dressed warmly enough. My hunting partner, Chris, a father of three, was quick to reinforce that by telling me I was in fact not, just as he would his daughters. I retreated to the garage for a Carhartt coat and stocking cap only to then be jealous of the gloves he pulled out in the blind.
The hunt was expected to be a short one because geese typically fly early in September, and the temperature was certainly conducive for our fall attire. A lack of wind shifted the flight paths of the geese, and despite hearing and seeing geese on the first day, neither of us bagged a bird. On the bright side, that meant no geese to clean and the chance to hunt the spot another day with better results.
Sadly, the heat has returned and hunters will struggle to enjoy themselves outside of early morning and late evenings. Wind can certainly allow some comfort for the hunter, and it keeps birds on the wing more than on the ground. Birds killed can spoil quickly in such heat so if possible keep them shaded while hunting. A few frozen jugs of water in a cooler is enough to transport them. Cleaning them at the hunt site is at times an option if permission is obtained.
Cleaning multiple geese can create a real mess and should be done somewhere not often seen. In the past I have cleaned birds in the lawn and had to admire what appeared to be a giant pillow fight gone wrong for weeks. I prefer to age a goose for a day before cleaning and in the early season that is rarely possible so I limit my harvest to cooler conditions.
An abundance of options as to what and where birds may feed can make it difficult to set up on the X. Scouting is critical to enjoying consistent success, and even then, birds can switch fields for no reason. Recently cut oats can provide a food source for doves, geese and pigeons. As an owner of poultry, I can attest to how much birds can eat and eventually they clean up whatever waste grain was available and move one.
Areas where grain carts or trucks were filled can have an abundance of food, as can steep terrain where machinery laid over or missed a row. Walking the field or watching where the birds feed can reveal these areas. Hunting and traveling the landscape regularly will allow one to find the food sources and with any luck the birds feeding in one.
My level of seriousness concerning September wingshooting has eroded somewhat since discovering elk hunting with a bow, but it is still synonymous with the month. In the weeks to come I look forward to dinners of dove and goose as well as the enjoyment the hunts yield.
While you are traveling to hunting areas and when afield, the potential is good to spot other game on the move this month. Making notes of what, when and where something was seen is important as in some instances such events can become an annual occurrence offering great opportunity.
Some southern states have already opened their archery seasons, allowing the chance to arrow a buck in velvet. The drawback to such opportunities is limited deer movement and bugs that at times are too much to tolerate.
