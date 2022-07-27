The Pennsylvania Youth American Legion State Tournament will begin Saturday in Homer City and Indiana.
Seven teams are converging on the area to join host team Homer City to contest the state Youth Legion baseball championship.
Four games are scheduled each day, Saturday through Monday, and the championship round is set for Tuesday.
The eight teams are split into two pools. Pool A consists of Upper Perkiomen, Spring City, Homer City and Murrysville, and Pool B consists of Connellsville, Penn-Trafford, Taney and Northampton.
Northampton won the East Region championship. The other visitors from the east are Upper Perkiomen, Taney, and Spring City. Spring City was awarded a spot in the tournament when Fort Washington dropped out.
Connellsville won the West Region championship at Homer City on Monday.
Saturday’s games at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City are Taney vs. Connellsville at 4:45 p.m. and Spring City vs. Homer City at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games on two fields at the White Township Recreation Complex are Northampton vs. Penn-Trafford at 5 p.m. and Upper Perkiomen vs. Murrysville at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at hcaabc.hometownticketing.com/embed/all
