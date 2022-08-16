The evening air has a chill to it that reminds all that fall is approaching.
Wildlife activity is increasing as new food sources ripen and young-of-the-year disperse. This weekend I saw apples and cherries on the ground and the critters wasted little time capitalizing on such bounty.
Birds are beginning to flock up and are on the skyline more often now as they seek out the next feed. Migration is a strenuous task and consuming calories this month will better prepare them for their flight south. The sights and sounds of birds on the wing is an exciting indicator that the seasons are soon to change.
This weekend the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center hold the largest elk celebration in the northeastern United States. The annual Elk Expo is held on the grounds of the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
The expo will feature exhibits, seminars, antler scoring experts, a presentation by a Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist, calling contests and more than 100 vendors. There will be great entertainment, food, souvenirs and a good time for the whole family. Other featured programming includes the Pennsylvania Game Commission elk tag drawing, Keystone Elk Country Alliance bull tag raffle, live music and more.
- The third round of antlerless deer license applications were accepted Monday. Prior to the due date, 18,000 tags were available in WMU 2D and 14,000 remained in WMU 2E. If you have yet to apply, one should do so immediately because it appears the chances are good that both units will sell out prior to over-the-counter sales in September.
- Archery hunters should be looking over their equipment and practicing their shot this week to guarantee everything is in order. Waiting until the last minute to discover an issue can be disastrous when one must rely on a professional for assistance. Arrows and broadheads are consumed quickly when one lets an arrow fly in the deer woods.
- September will soon be here and with it comes dove season, the resident goose season and early squirrel hunting. Those with an interest in getting afield early should begin to prepare now.
Wingshooting is an exciting pursuit that can at times consume substantial amounts of ammunition. That is always the hope of the hunter, and quite often I return from a hunt with plenty of unused ammo. However, I have experienced a few amazing hunts that sent me back to the truck or house to restock on shotshells. When the stars align and hunters finds themselves on the X, the last thing you want to do is run out of ammo. With supply issues continuing, hunters should take an inventory of their ammo and begin to shop now for what may be needed for the upcoming hunting seasons.
- The acorn crop is an important food source for wildlife in our area and can fluctuate greatly from year to year. While conditioning coon hounds last week, I was pleased to look up and see acorns developing on two species of oaks.
Getting out in the weeks ahead and scouting for acorns will be of great benefit once hunting seasons open. Critters quickly key in on the food source, however, and can eat them all once they drop. Knowing of several oak groves that are producing will allow options for big and small game hunting alike.
The early squirrel season is an excellent way to find acorns because the squirrels are a good indicator. Harvesting the squirrel early will allow deer and turkey to discover the bounty and perhaps keep them in the area longer.