Hunters interested in applying for the annual elk drawing have until the end of the week to do so.
While the odds are steep, the hunt offers a high-percentage chance at a world-class bull.
Each year one applies, a bonus preference point accumulates, giving the applicant an additional entry the following year. If one has applied for the past four years, this year your name will be in the hat five times, allowing greater odds of being drawn.
Despite everyone dreaming of the trophy elk antlers, there are far more cow elk tags awarded, and that can provide some amazing eating.
Proceeds from the elk application go toward conservation in the state so even if not drawn, applicants are still a winner.
Archery hunters with an interest in elk may want to consider the first 3D Target Shoot and Archery Challenge to be held at the Elk Country Visitors Center this weekend. The archery event is a fundraiser for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. Registration for the challenge is closed, but the 3D course will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday.
The venue of the visitors center should provide a nice atmosphere for the 30-target course, and with hope the event becomes an annual one.
Crossbows are not permitted at most 3D shoots because the bolts may lodge in the target without any way of removal.
Another exciting event for those who shoot the stick and string occurring this weekend is the Eastern Traditional Archery Rendezvous held at the Ski Sawmill Family Resort. The event features more than 100 vendors; eight archery courses, including more than 200 targets; demonstrations; competitions; and on-site camping.
Archery courses open Thursday morning and run through Sunday and are limited to those with traditional archery equipment. If one has an interest in traditional archery, ETAR is an event to experience at least once in your life. The event draws archers and bowyers from all over the country and is considered the premier event in the industry of traditional archery.
I have yet to attend the new venue since it moved from its original home at Ski Denton, but I have heard the transition has gone well.
The second round of unsold antlerless deer license applications will be accepted beginning Aug. 1. If you have yet to apply for an antlerless license, you may do so now and then again in the second round. With an abundant herd, possession of a few antlerless tags should allow one good odds of putting some venison in the freezer this fall.
More comfortable weather is forecasted for this week and should allow one to enjoy the outdoors.
Scouting for upcoming big game seasons will give the hunter a better understanding of the woods come opening day.
Crow and groundhogs may be hunted, with early mornings and late afternoons offering the best movement. Dry conditions have stunted some of the harvested hay fields, and spotting groundhogs is easy among the low stubble.
While shooting targets at the range is great practice, hunting is the ultimate activity for improving your marksmanship. Young and experienced hunters alike will benefit from time spent afield in pursuit of groundhogs.
Finding some shade to set up that offers a vantage over farm fields will allow you to stay cool and hidden until a target presents itself.
Binoculars, blanket, bug spray and a rangefinder are a few items in addition to the gun and ammo to make your outing more successful.
The burrowing nature of the woodchuck makes it an enemy of many in addition to them eating crops and damaging machinery.