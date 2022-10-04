Hunters who possess an archery license now have the opportunity to pursue deer for which they have tags. The population is at its peak and experiencing an encounter this week should not be difficult.
On opening morning I chose to participate in an AKC beagle field trial and was surprised while traveling through state game lands to not see any parked vehicles shortly after daylight. To add insult to injury, in one designated parking area, a big-bodied deer fed along its edge. While hunting pressure can at times be severe, public lands are often empty in early October.
In recent years, I have been impressed with the amount of deer I discover while exploring public property. Those who choose to hunt public should be prepared to share it with others and if possible not crowd them. Having several spots in mind will allow you to adapt if another is already in the area.
Incoming rain on the opener had deer on the move in the morning and then bedded down in the evening. With such a long season, archery hunters have ample opportunity and often pick and choose their hunts based on cold fronts and rut activity.
It appears this weekend should be a good one for deer hunting and the same weather that should have them on the move also is ideal for cooling the carcass quickly. Removing the entrails should be done as soon as possible and there is little to be gained by giving a dead deer an hour.
If one is confident that a lethal shot was made, there is no problem with recovering the deer immediately. Watching their flight after the shot and listening will often allow a hunter to see or hear them crash, which eliminates the need for following a blood trail. Poor shots should be given ample time and can be frustrating as you cannot recover a deer that is still alive. Liver-shot deer can live for several hours and if dark red blood is found one should wait before taking up the track. Archers should be disciplined to only take high-percentage shots they have practiced regularly.
If a deer is alert and aware of your presence, it will certainly react to the shot, often changing the point of impact. Several years ago my brother shot a yearling doe point blank with his long bow and wooden arrow. At the sound of the shot, the deer spun 180 degrees and luckily was lethally struck on the other side. While that is an extreme situation, deer ducking the arrow or taking a step can often result in a poor hit.
Hunters and trappers have a lot to look forward to this month as many seasons will open. Duck season will open Saturday, allowing waterfowl hunters the chance at some action. Youth rabbit season is now open and will be in until Oct. 15, when adults may begin their pursuit of the cottontail. The youth pheasant hunt will open this Saturday and also run until the Oct. 15 regular-season opener. A special permit is required to pursue pheasant and information in regard to stocking dates and locations is available on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.