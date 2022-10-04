Zeke Wilson.jpg
Hunters who possess an archery license now have the opportunity to pursue deer for which they have tags. The population is at its peak and experiencing an encounter this week should not be difficult.

On opening morning I chose to participate in an AKC beagle field trial and was surprised while traveling through state game lands to not see any parked vehicles shortly after daylight. To add insult to injury, in one designated parking area, a big-bodied deer fed along its edge. While hunting pressure can at times be severe, public lands are often empty in early October.

