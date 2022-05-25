MARION CENTER —— Skylar Olp’s first-inning triple scored TJ Lynn, putting Marion Center ahead and threatening for more against Mount Union only three batters into a District 6 Class 2A semifinal-round playoff game Tuesday.
Mount Union starting pitcher Ryan Scott struck out Landin Bennett and Parker Black, squashing an early Marion Center threat, and continued to puzzle the Stingers’ bats for the remainder of a 7-1 victory at Marion Center Community Park.
Marion Center closed the season with its first loss after 17 wins, and Mount Union (20-2) advanced to play for the District 6 championship opposite unbeaten Portage.
Scott’s complete-game two-hitter, paired with timely hitting, moved the Trojans into position to play for the district title for the second straight season and ended the Stingers’ quest for its first district title in more than 15 years.
Mount Union lost to Class 2A champ Southern Huntingdon a year ago and won the Class 3A title in 2019. No championship game was played in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It feels great,” said Mount Union coach Timothy Hicks, whose team also earned a berth in the state tournament. “This feeling doesn’t get old. Our goal at the start of every season is to make it to the District championship game. You get into the PIAA playoffs that way and from here we just take it game by game.”
The Stingers’ quarterfinal-round hero, Braden Reichenbach, shut down the No. 3-seed Trojans in the top of the first, and Olp’s early blast put Marion Center at an early advantage. But Scott caught Bennett looking and Black chasing a curveball, leaving Olp standing on third base.
Mount Union tied it at 1-all by scoring an unearned run in the top of the second inning before breaking out for three runs during the third inning.
Two Stingers’ errors and a walk loaded the bases before the Trojans’ Blaine Hunsinger dropped a fly ball behind second baseman Alex Stewart in shallow right field, scoring Cameron Donaldson and putting the visitors ahead for the first time.
Sophomore right fielder JeSaun Robinson followed by placing a solid single into left field past a diving Bracken to bring two more runs across for a 4-1 lead.
Scott continued to mix his pitches and confuse the Stingers at the plate. The junior retired 19 in a row and didn’t allow another baserunner until late in the seventh inning.
He finished allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight across his seven innings.
“It always seems like it takes Ryan a little bit to settle in,” Hicks said. “Once he gets in a groove, its hard for any team to hit him. He is a great guy to have on your team and in your pitching rotation.”
“He was on,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said. “No doubt about it. Once he settled in, he was strong.”
Scott worked quickly during the middle innings, needing nine pitches to get through the third inning, 10 in the fourth and fifth and seven in the sixth inning. Scott’s workload included 63 strikes out of 93 pitches.
Reichenbach also continued to battle and keep the Stingers in the game. After the Trojans pushed across the three third-inning runs, Reichenbach shut them down in the fourth and fifth, allowing one walk and no baserunners to advance past first base.
In the top of the sixth inning, Mount Union knocked in two runs on two extra-base hits.
Dayvon Wilson doubled to lead off the inning but was later picked off at home on a well-executed rundown by the Stingers. Leadoff hitter Bryce Danish tripled to score courtesy runner Georgie Bilger. He later scored on a passed ball before Reichenbach got Cameron Donaldson to strike out.
Reichenbach pitched into the seventh inning, walking Braylan Knable and allowing a single to Cainen Atherton, who eventually scored on yet another passed ball to set the final.
Marion Center committed three errors and allowed five unearned runs.
“The defense was rough, but all in all, we have to score more than one run to win,” Pacconi said.
Atherton was the only Trojans starter to score two runs. Robinson had two RBIs while Danish, Hunsinger and Ryan Plank each added one.
Reichenbach allowed five hits and seven runs (two earned) through six innings.
Black pitched an inning of relief to close out the top of the seventh and recorded the Stingers’ second hit with two outs in the bottom half of the inning.
Mount Union was efficient and patient, scoring seven runs on just five hits. The Trojans added six walks and committed no errors.
“The one thing that we always try to do is to throw strikes and play defense,” Hicks said. “If you can do that, you can stay in the game and give your offense a chance. We did that well today. The goal is to win no matter how pretty it is.”
Marion Center’s strong senior class will close its memorable season with a Heritage Conference title, a perfect regular-season record and a win in the district tournament.
Pacconi is appreciative of his six seniors and believes they have set the stage for the underclassmen to continue the success into next year.
“We lose our six seniors, but we have a nice ninth-grade group coming up and plan to work with them over the summer,” Pacconi said.
“This group went 17-1 and won the Heritage for the first time in a long time,” Pacconi concluded. “They were just a family and played with such a team focus. I couldn’t be prouder of this group and will miss coaching them.”