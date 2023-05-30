This week’s weather forecast includes highs in the low 90s during upcoming days. Whether you’re wading along a stream or out in a boat, such conditions pose a challenge. Hot-weather fishing can indeed be enjoyable and productive, particularly if you consider a few key things.
- The days are long this time of year, so pick portions when it’s coolest. Ideally this means the first few hours of daylight. If things like work interfere with such, scheduling the final few hours are a good choice.
- Sunlight can really take its toll on you. If the day is a sunny one consider wearing a hat with a full brim that acts like an umbrella. Though they might look a bit funky, you’re not looking to make a fashion statement. If you’re fishing a trout stream chances are it will be heavily shaded, which will make it much cooler for you (and the trout). Since floppy hats can be snagged and knocked off while navigating the wooded banks I prefer a baseball cap with a long bill. The one I wear was treated with insect repellent by the maker; it seems to help in that regard.
- The possibility of dehydration is an important consideration when fishing at this time of year. Drink plenty of water prior to the outing and carry more with you. And drink it, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Sunscreen and insect repellent are two requisites of most summer fishing outings, particularly the former item. Be judicious with the application of sunscreen on the face, particularly above the eyes. A cocktail of sweat and high-potency sunscreen running into your eyes is not a pleasant experience. Use of a sunscreen designed for the sensitive skin of babies and infants might alleviate this problem for you. I use such and don’t have any issues if it should come in contact with my eyes. But others I fished with have experienced problems in this regard.
- I’ve found natural insect repellents that rely on citronella to be effective on the flying pests we encounter around here, though it needs to be reapplied every couple hours. Stronger repellents that use DEET are a better deterrent and might last longer but are harsher on skin and tackle. If ticks are a concern, spraying your clothes (at least a couple hours before) with a Permethrin-based product will help repel ticks. A treatment should last a couple washings.
- Dress for the part. Lightweight nylon pants, shorts and shirts are airy and provide a degree of sun protection. They dry quickly so a sudden shower doesn’t necessarily mean the need for raingear, a nice option when it’s sweltering out. Don’t forget sunglasses, especially when fishing a lake. The combination of direct sunlight plus that reflected off the water can be brutal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.