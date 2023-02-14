This week’s forecast will offer some above-average temperatures that will allow the outdoors to be enjoyed with less layers of clothing.
The benefits of fresh air and sunlight are significant because it immerses oneself in the natural world. Our area is blessed with an abundance of public ground where one may go and explore the outdoors.
Taking a walk on a new piece of property at this time of year will allow a good view of what it has to offer. Conifers, thick cover, trails and openings in the forest are more visible in the winter woods.
Some whitetail deer have dropped their antlers, and finding a freshly fallen shed is now possible. Already I have seen some hunters out working the field edges in search of antlers. Cloudy, damp days are best for hunting sheds because the antlers shine and stick out better against the landscape.
Quite often one must nearly step on a shed to see it, although the use of binoculars can reveal an exposed tine. I use my optics primarily to dismiss sticks that look like sheds and save some steps by doing so. It can take time to train the eye to search for sheds but once the skill is gained, finding them will become easy.
Small game season is winding down, but there is still some time left to make memories. On Saturday two friends and I put eight beagles on the ground and had a blast hunting rabbits. The stars aligned: the rabbits abundant, trailing conditions ideal and our shooting skills adequate. From the time the hounds left the tailgate, the air was filled with their cries of excitement as they chased cottontails.
Such hunts are what we hope for but rarely are the result. While many hunters have been done since deer season, February is the month I dread as it brings the close of rabbit and raccoon. Luckily, hounds can be trained year round, and while intensity and frequency of outings will decrease, the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors will continue.
This weekend the largest coyote hunting contest in the country will be held by the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club. Hunters across the state will be out in search of coyotes.
Fur prices have fallen drastically in recent years and the incentive offered by this contest helps increase the harvest. This hunt coincides with the breeding season when coyotes are most receptive to investigate the barks and howls of another coyote.
While this is ideal for those using calls, it is an aggravating time to run coyotes with hounds. Male coyotes will travel great distances in search of a female, leaving behind their home territories. If such a coyote is jumped by the dogs, it often makes a straight line back to its familiar range. These coyotes will straight-line down roads, railroad tracks and frozen rivers, making it difficult for handlers to keep up with the hounds.
Nearly all hound hunters utilize GPS tracking collars to monitor and protect their dogs. These collars have a protruding antenna that can have a range of around a mile. With the infrastructure of our area, it can be difficult for the handlers to catch up with the hounds once it is obvious a coyote is straight-lining.
If one encounters a hound along the road, it is best to stay and wait with it or call the number on the collar rather than putting it in your car and leaving. The GPS signal is lost when a hound enters a vehicle, house or hole and can make it impossible to find, although the last known location of signal is shown.
While batteries do die and collars malfunction, rare is it today that a hunting dog is lost for more than an hour.