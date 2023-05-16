knapp 5-15-23

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice Pymatuning Lake walleye taken with a glide jig.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The two isolated humps rose to within 12 feet of the surface, a couple hard-bottomed structures associated with a much larger mid-lake complex of reefs. During a quick scan of the two humps with side-imaging sonar I’d marked what I suspected were a loose school of walleyes sitting near the crest of the eastern hump.

After dropping an icon to show the position of the fish I set up the boat to within casting distance, roughly 50 feet away. I then fired a glide jig — in this case an Acme Hyper Rattle — in their direction. I took only a few mere seconds for the dense bait to rocket to the bottom. Once it was there I imparted two quick robust snaps of the rod to shoot the lure off the bottom, allowing it to sink down on a slack line. As I attempted the next series of “snaps” I encountered solid resistance, as a nice walleye had pinned the lure to the bottom.