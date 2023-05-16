The two isolated humps rose to within 12 feet of the surface, a couple hard-bottomed structures associated with a much larger mid-lake complex of reefs. During a quick scan of the two humps with side-imaging sonar I’d marked what I suspected were a loose school of walleyes sitting near the crest of the eastern hump.
After dropping an icon to show the position of the fish I set up the boat to within casting distance, roughly 50 feet away. I then fired a glide jig — in this case an Acme Hyper Rattle — in their direction. I took only a few mere seconds for the dense bait to rocket to the bottom. Once it was there I imparted two quick robust snaps of the rod to shoot the lure off the bottom, allowing it to sink down on a slack line. As I attempted the next series of “snaps” I encountered solid resistance, as a nice walleye had pinned the lure to the bottom.
During the next 30 minutes five more walleyes along with a chunky channel cat succumbed to the glide jig. By day’s end glide-jig tactics had accounted for several more ’eyes, along with a couple dozen white bass, smallmouth bass and an assortment of panfish.
Categorically, glide jigs are dense, minnow-shaped jigs of the classic Rapala Jigging Rap vein. Most have a single hook molded into the nose of the bait as well as the tail, with a treble hook hanging from the belly. A plastic fin molded into the tail gives the lure its gliding action. The line tie is located along the back of the lure where the dorsal fin would be.
To the best of my knowledge the emergence of glide jigs began when anglers from the Upper Midwest “walleye belt” applied the Rapala Jigging Rap, an ice-fishing lure, to the open water. It was discovered that when worked erratically along the bottom, the lure oftentimes provoked strikes from active and inactive walleyes. This success has fueled the development of many such lures such as the Acme Hyper Rattle, Moonshine Shiver Minnow, Northland Puppet Minnow, Johnson Johnny Darter, among others, with new versions continually trickling onto the market.
While the baits are similar, individual models have different fall rates and gliding action. Experimentation will determine which ones work best in your situation. For summer fishing when targeting walleye and bass I prefer baits in the three-eighths- to nearly 1-ounce range.
Bass hit a suspending jerkbait because it combines flash and movement with a vulnerability that is often irresistible. In a sense, a glide jig does the same thing but on/near bottom in depths ranging from the shallows out to 30-plus feet.
Since a glide jig is relatively heavy and compact, it sinks rapidly, thus you can quickly put it in front of fish you spot on sonar. It’s efficient, as fish either hit it on the first couple casts or they ignore it. Repeatedly working a lure in front of fish is rarely productive. Better to move on and look for others.
The essentials in working a glide jig include allowing it to fall on a slack line to the bottom, which doesn’t take long. Once it’s there, engage the reel and take in the slack. Then give the lure a sharp upward snap, which rockets it anywhere from a couple to several feet off bottom, depending on intensity and length of the snap. A quick sequence of two or three snaps will shoot it up even higher. The lure then falls on a slack line to the bottom.
As the glide jig sinks it glides from side to side in an erratic manner. Suppress the urge to maintain a tight (or even semi-tight line) during the drop, something veteran jig fishermen find difficult to do. But a the slack line is necessary to allow the jig to glide.
Different species seem to hit glide jigs in various ways. Walleyes commonly follow the lure to the bottom and pin it there. You likely won’t feel the strike, rather the fish will just “be there” when you attempt your next snap (or series of snaps). Smallmouth and largemouth bass often hit the lure on the fall. As you work a glide bait, even on a slack line, you’ll develop a sense of timing as to when the lure crashes back on bottom. When something interrupts this cadence it’s often because a black bass has inhaled the lure.
White bass often hit the lure on the initial fall, especially when there’s an active school tearing into baitfish. Again, you notice the bite simply because the lure fails to hit bottom in the few seconds it normally does.
