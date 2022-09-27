Zeke Wilson.jpg
Fall is officially upon us, and with it comes an abundance of possibilities for outdoor adventure. With so many options of pursuit, I find myself consulting the current Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Hunting and Trapping Digest” regularly.

The resident goose season ended Saturday for the time being but will soon reopen. Wing-shooters can continue to hunt doves, and on Oct. 8 duck season opens across the state.

