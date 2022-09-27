Fall is officially upon us, and with it comes an abundance of possibilities for outdoor adventure. With so many options of pursuit, I find myself consulting the current Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Hunting and Trapping Digest” regularly.
The resident goose season ended Saturday for the time being but will soon reopen. Wing-shooters can continue to hunt doves, and on Oct. 8 duck season opens across the state.
Those with junior hunting license holders should consider the upcoming youth rabbit and pheasant hunts for a chance at some early action. The youth rabbit season runs from Saturday through Oct. 15, and the youth pheasant season runs Oct. 8 to 15.
Before heading afield in search of game, time should be spent discussing safe gun handling as well as some target shooting to improve accuracy. Clay pigeons are fun but only if the shooter is capable of hitting them. Starting out on stationary targets will build confidence, and if efficiency is proven, moving targets may be attempted.
Shooting cardboard gives hunters a good understanding of their shotgun’s pattern and will reveal how far a shot may be taken during a small game hunt. Those using small gauge shotguns should be prepared for a follow-up shot if needed.
Plastic jugs filled with water are a cheap target that provides an explosion that emphasizes the devastation a shotgun produces.
Gun safety is best taught young, and mentors must be loud and clear as to keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times. Fingers should never be within the trigger guard unless a shot is about to be taken. Routinely confirming the gun is on safety is important; navigating through thick cover can at times move it into the fire position.
While the first hunt is an exciting milestone, much can be gained by a youth shadowing the mentor during the regular season. I was fortunate enough to be in the woods as soon as my mobility allowed and accompanied my father on countless hunts before ever carrying a gun.
Archery season for deer opens Saturday and time is quickly running out for any last-minute preparations. Broadheads should be razor sharp and those that have struck the dirt or a deer will need to be sharpened. A dull edge will push through the deer rather than slicing, which can result in poor blood trails.
Safety harnesses and tree stands should be examined closely for any signs of damage or excessive wear and replaced, if necessary. Climbing trees and hunting from an elevated position creates additional risk to the hunter and safety should always be on the mind.
Scent control is a popular concept in the archery world and an entire industry exists around products to cover or eliminate human odor. Washing your hunting clothes in a scent-free detergent with no UV brighteners is something I consider to be worthwhile. In general, if deer are downwind of you, they will know you are there regardless of what gimmick or product is utilized.
Having options for every possible wind direction will allow a hunter to hunt without alerting every deer in the woodlot. In our broken terrain, the wind can often be going in a different direction than predicted. If upon arrival to the hunt site it is determined that the wind is blowing toward the deer’s anticipated approach, it is best to pull out and wait for a better wind.
While the anticipation and excitement for opening day is great, the hunting is often marginal in the early season. Abundance of food and warm temperatures limit daytime deer activity, which can make for some slow hunts.
Attempting to fill an antlerless tag or two in the early stages of the season will add excitement and benefit the habitat and the herd. Hunters are permitted to possess up to six antlerless licenses, and once one is used, another may be purchased over the counter if any are still available.
Before releasing an arrow, the hunter should have a plan for butchering and storing their venison as the temperature is often less than ideal in the early season.