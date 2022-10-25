The large mid-lake hump that my friend Sid Brown and I were fishing was surrounded by depths in the 20- to 25-foot range. The hump itself featured a lot of 12- to 14-foot water, but this one particular spot topped off in 10 feet.
I cast my Acme Hyper Rattle glide jig up on the shallow knob and gave it a sharp, aggressive upward snap. The dense, half-ounce lure quickly plummeted back to the lake bottom. When I went to give it another snap, a heavy weight prevented doing so.
A spirited but short-lived fight ensued, one that ended when Sid slid the net under a fat 24-inch Pymatuning Lake walleye. It was one of 11 others that fell for the glide jig during this recent outing. All were taken on or near the tops of various submerged humps scattered within the southern half of the sprawling lake.
Even during the fall — when it’s common for fish to hold in deeper water — it seems the most active fish are the ones in shallower water. And the active (feeding) ones are the easiest to catch.
During the fall, river smallmouth naturally gravitate to deeper pools, ones protected from the main brunt of the river’s current. The water is cooling down and with it the metabolism of the bass. But when they are active it’s common for the fish to set up in the shallows. While their general location might be within a slow pool that’s 15 to 20 feet deep, when they are actively feeding, they move up next to the bank in depths as shallow as a foot or two.
Even in late November, when the Allegheny River’s water temperature has dropped into the low 40-degree range, it’s possible to catch smallmouth bass on minnow-imitating suspending jerkbaits by slowly working them over shallow flats next to deeper water. This is most common during the afternoon of a sunny day when the water temperature is on the rise.
In general, the most consistent walleye fishing on the lower (within the locks and dams section) Allegheny River is from late fall through early spring. The fish are concentrated in deep, slack-water pools. And while they might spend the majority of the time in the depths of these holes, when they are feeding they move shallow. This is especially true of bigger walleyes.
There is a particular location on Pool 6 of the Allegheny where the downriver end of such a slack-water pool quickly transitions into a flat 4 to 6 feet in depth. While my boat partners and I have caught thousands of walleyes from Pool 6 over the years, nearly all our 24- to 30-inch fish have come from along the shallow edge of this drop-off, during either the evening twilight or during a dark, dismal day.
Another example is crappies holding on deep wood cover. Nearby Keystone Lake is blessed with a nice population of quality-sized crappies in the 12-inch-plus range. During the fall many of these fish stack up in deeper, offshore wood — brush piles and submerged cribs. And while the wood cover itself might be in 30-foot depths, the active fish are often holding on the top of the cover.
During a recent outing on Keystone Lake, I caught around two dozen nice crappies on a light sixteenth-ounce jig dressed with a Bobby Garland Baby Shad. Holding the boat around 20 to 30 feet from the submerged cover I’d make a cast beyond it and allow the jig to pendulum past the upper-most branches of the sunken treetop picking off the active fish suspended there.
So, while it’s common for fish to hold in deeper water during the fall, expect to find the active ones within the shallower edges of this zone.