Jeff Knapp with a 24-inch Pymatuning walleye taken from a shallow hump.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The large mid-lake hump that my friend Sid Brown and I were fishing was surrounded by depths in the 20- to 25-foot range. The hump itself featured a lot of 12- to 14-foot water, but this one particular spot topped off in 10 feet.

I cast my Acme Hyper Rattle glide jig up on the shallow knob and gave it a sharp, aggressive upward snap. The dense, half-ounce lure quickly plummeted back to the lake bottom. When I went to give it another snap, a heavy weight prevented doing so.

