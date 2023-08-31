There are seasons when Paul Tortorella looks at his defense and wonders who some of these new faces are and he has anxiety about whether they will be able to do their jobs.
This is not one of those seasons.
Quite the opposite, really. When Tortorella, IUP’s sixth-year coach, looks at his defense, he sees a lot of guys he knows well, guys who have played a lot of football, guys who have accomplished quite a bit.
There’s no anxiety to deal with.
“These guys have been playing together so long that they’re well ahead of the offense right now,” Tortorella said during the Crimson Hawks’ preseason camp. “I expected that.”
The experience factor is most noticeable in the secondary. The starting five of cornerbacks Naszhir Taylor and Kalen Frazier and safeties Darius Bruce, Jaheim Howard and Chuck Ingram all started last season, while the three safeties also started in 2021.
“We know each other pretty well,” said Bruce, the all-conference “star” safety. “We got summers together, we got springs and winters. It all builds a better bond on the field.”
Taylor, Bruce, Howard and Ingram have each played in 22 games on defense, with the first 10 of Taylor’s total coming at California (Pa.) in 2021. Frazier, a sophomore who earned a starting job last season at field cornerback, is the least experienced member of the secondary, but he has played in 11 games.
“Being together so much makes us each better,” Taylor said. “We have a standard to live up to.”
Bruce is already living up to the standard. After a breakout sophomore season in which his one-handed interception against California made its way to SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on ESPN, Bruce seems poised to be a playmaker like IUP hasn’t had since Max Redfield roamed the secondary.
“Every scrimmage, and almost every practice, he made a big play,” Tortorella said. “The thing with him is he’s dangerous with the ball. If there was one guy who if we had to move from defense to offense, it would probably be him. But obviously we need him on defense.”
The rest of the starting defense has a mix of experience, ranging from linebacker Jay Holmes (36 career games played) to defensive lineman Logan Danielson (zero). Every projected starter but Danielson has some playing experience, giving the Crimson Hawks an advantage against some rebuilding offenses.
“I think there’s a lot of familiarity with the defense, the schemes and playing with each other,” said junior linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, who has played in 22 career games. “We know where each other’s going to be. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses because all that time playing together. So it’s a lot of comfort. We’re pretty comfortable playing with each other.”
Up front on the interior line, Danielson is likely to be joined by Terell Williams (eight career games played), to form the least experienced part of the starting defense. But they’ll be flanked by ends Tyrone Fowler Jr. (14) and Maurice Feazell (19). Fowler, the 2021 PSAC West Rookie of the Year, played in only four games last season after breaking his leg. He’s back and expected to pick up where he left off as a freshman, when he had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Feazell has been limited in preseason camp by an injury, but the past two seasons has been a steady pass rusher. Sophomore Cole Weightman, who played mostly on special teams last year, will also get some reps at rush end.
At linebacker, DiNunzio-Biss, who led IUP with 88 tackles, is back alongside Holmes, who worked his way into the rotation last season after transferring from Division III Wesley and now is a starter. If there is a hole on defense, it’s at backup linebacker, where there’s no real experience to speak of.
But DiNunzio-Biss said he has a role greater than just making tackles. He looks at some of the younger linebackers, such as Tai’Don Strickland and Montel Sims, and he sees guys who once were like him.
“I’ve got to be a leader for the whole defense,” he said.” I have to use my voice and also lead by example. I have a lot of years invested in this program, so I’ve got to use that to my advantage to lead these guys. I had the privilege of learning from Damon Lloyd, Nick Amandola, Brandon Meyers and guys like that. Those are role models of mine. They gave me the blueprint and it was up to me to follow it and improve upon it. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Having experience is a luxury, but the IUP defense has one other thing going in its favor: the IUP offense.
Because the Crimson Hawks appear to be so talented — on paper — on that side of the ball, it stands to reason they will score a lot of points, or at least enough to win games. That means the defense will only have to keep the other team from an explosive game. No shutouts will be needed.
“It’s good because if, Lord forbid, we make a mistake,” DiNunzio-Biss said, “we know that they’re going to have our backs and we’re going to have their backs if they make mistakes. That’s very reassuring.”
But Taylor said the IUP offense will have a hand in making the already experienced defense even better.
“We know every day that we have to work very hard because we have some talent on our offense too,” he said, “just like we have talent on defense. So with us working hard every day, every day we all get better.”
