This is becoming an all-to-familiar scenario for the IUP football team: It’s February and the Crimson Hawks are looking for a new quarterback.
It’s been only six calendar years since Paul Tortorella was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, but this is the fifth time he has faced the offseason task of finding a new quarterback to run the offense. The difference this time around is it wasn’t expected.
Mak Sexton, who transferred to IUP a year ago as a graduate student with two years of playing eligibility left, let Tortorella know in December he decided to forgo his senior season and take a job back home in Texas. It came on the heels of his junior season when he threw 33 touchdown passes and set a school record with five 300-yard passing games.
“I knew this was a possibility,” Tortorella said.
Sexton was two classes short of earning his MBA from IUP, but the company that offered him a job said it would pay for the classes if he took them online. It turns out Sexton is taking the courses online and can earn his master’s degree in May.
Sexton could have come back to play in the fall, but he only had one semester of eligibility remaining. In NCAA Division II, players have 10 full-time semesters to use their four playing seasons, and having only one left meant Sexton –– a native of Leander, Texas –– would have to leave IUP and come back in the fall to finish his degree and play his final season.
That was asking a lot, so Tortorella understood Sexton’s situation and didn’t begrudge him at all. It just puts the coach back in that familiar spot, where he’s shopping for a transfer quarterback to come to town.
It’s what he had to do after the 2018 season, when Lenny Williams graduated and Quinton Maxwell came to IUP from Ohio University. In the spring of 2020, Alex Ramart came to IUP from Akron, but COVID wiped out all sports that fall.
Ramart didn’t stick around the following year, and IUP landed Harry Woodbery from Eastern Illinois for the 2021 season. And then last year, the Crimson Hawks got Sexton from Pittsburg State. The difference between Sexton and the others is that he had two years of eligibility remaining while Maxwell and Woodbery had one, and Tortorella thought he and his staff would have one year where they didn’t need to hit the waiver wire for a quarterback.
“But when Mak first got here last spring, he was figuring out his semesters and he told us this might happen, that he’d leave after one year,” Tortorella said. “But I said we’d deal with it next year, and now we’re here.”
Sexton isn’t the only quarterback to leave the team since last season ended. Logan Horn, who was Sexton’s backup and played in four games, will graduate in May and will not come back in the fall for his senior season. And Jack Krug, who ran the scout team last fall, has entered the transfer portal with hopes of landing elsewhere.
That leaves redshirt freshman Nico Marchitelli and recent addition Blayne Romano, a transfer from Mars Hill who took a redshirt last year, to run the offense during spring drills, which begin March 22. On Wednesday, IUP signed two high school quarterbacks: Seneca Valley’s Graham Hancox and Upper Merion’s Zayd Etheridge, but those two won’t arrive until August and neither are likely to be ready to contribute this fall.
Tortorella has been in contact with several quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and there are a lot to choose from. The portal itself is not made public, but many media sites have lists of players who have reportedly entered the portal, and for quarterbacks alone, there were more than 100 Division I FBS signal-callers available this offseason.
Tortorella said his main focus is on bringing a Division II quarterback mainly because a Division I player who lands at a Division II school likely has little to no playing experience. Many Division II quarterbacks who are in the transfer portal, Tortorella said, are ones who have played a decent amount already and are looking for a fresh start elsewhere.
The hope is to sign a quarterback sometime in the next few weeks and have him enrolled for the fall semester.
“We’re on some guys,” Tortorella said. “We’re talking to some guys now who are grad transfers, and there will be more guys in the portal after spring, so we’ll see where this goes.”