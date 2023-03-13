HERSHEY — Indiana’s Nico Fanella led three area medalists at the PIAA Wrestling Championships over the weekend.

Fanella, a sophomore, placed fourth at 114 pounds in the Class 2A tournament. He went 4-2, dropping his match in the quarterfinals and winning three in a row to make it to the third-place consolation match. Both losses came to Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, who won a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 decision in the third-place match.

