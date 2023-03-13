HERSHEY — Indiana’s Nico Fanella led three area medalists at the PIAA Wrestling Championships over the weekend.
Fanella, a sophomore, placed fourth at 114 pounds in the Class 2A tournament. He went 4-2, dropping his match in the quarterfinals and winning three in a row to make it to the third-place consolation match. Both losses came to Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, who won a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 decision in the third-place match.
He finished the season at 35-6, scoring wins over Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner by pin in 2:56; Saegertown’s Carter Beck by 2-0 decision; United’s Josef Garshnick by 3-0 decision; and Susquenita’s Mason McClendon by 3-0 decision.
The top wrestlers in each weight class earned medals.
Garshnick (41-8), a freshman, fell into the seventh-place match and suffered a 2-0 loss to Sullivan County’s Colton Wade. He earlier scored wins over Wyalusing’s Cole Patrick by pin in 2:52 and Northern Lebanon’s Sam Wolford by 13-0 major decision.
United junior Jacob Sombronski (107, 32-7) and sophomore Gideon Bracken (121, 36-8) didn’t make it into the medal rounds.
Marion Center senior Liam Cornetto (42-9) also fell in the seventh-place match at 139 pounds, dropping a 3-1 decision to Commodore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar. He won three matches, a 10-3 decision over Schuylkill Valley’s Ian Vitalo; a 5-2 decision over Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee; and a 5-3 decision over Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal.
Marion Center freshman Griffin Tinsman (107, 32-16) and senior Gage Heibrun (145, 37-11) did not make it into the medal rounds.
River Valley’s Kaden Barnhart (152, 34-13) and Brad Miller (285, 31-16) also did not advance.