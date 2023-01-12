Sophomore Nico Fanella claimed his second straight title as Indiana’s lone champion in the Bo Wood Wrestling Tournament.
Fanella went 4-0 at 114 pounds, pinning North Star’s Garrett Spangler and Penn Hills’ Daemon Phipps in under a minute in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively.
He took down Daniel Evans of Redbank Valley at 2:47 in the semifinals and pinned Cael Dailey of Franklin, a state qualifier, in 2:37 for the championship.
Indiana also had three fourth-place finishers with Carter Putt (121), Tuscan Blystone (133) and Will Turner (145), who all went 3-2.
River Valley placed fourth in the Bo Wood tournament and had two champions.
Wyatt Taubler took home the title at 107 pounds, pinning Javeon Chambers of Highlands at 1:24. The freshman scored first-period pins on Baldwin’s Mike Shoeb and Redbank Valley’s Eli Shaffer in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Chase Stuchal won at 189 pounds with a 6-3 decision over Highlands’ Tyler Bender. The sophomore pinned Dillon Digiannurio of Baldwin in 1:15 of the quarterfinals and won a 8-5 decision over Ben Campbell of Northwestern in the semifinals.
Indiana also had two wrestlers place in the junior varsity tournament. Graham McFarlin went 4-0 at 127 pounds, and Brandon Parcel won five straight at 215.