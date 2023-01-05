IUP used a fast start and stifling defense the rest of the way in a 77-60 victory over Seton Hill in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball opener for both teams Wednesday night at the KCAC.
IUP (11-0, 6-0) stayed unbeaten on the season, placing five scorers in double figures behind a strong shooting effort, particularly in the first and fourth quarters.
Meanwhile, Seton Hill (9-6, 2-4) struggled shooting the ball, going just 5-for-25 from 3-point range and missing its first 17 shots from long range.
The balanced Hawks were paced by a game-high 19 points from Alana Cardona, who collected her fifth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds. It marked the third consecutive double-double effort for Cardona, who scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter. She also added three assists and two blocked shots.
Maria Cerro followed close behind with 18 points and three steals, while Kiera Baughman, Gina Adams and Jazmyne DeShields added 12 points each.
IUP bolted to a 28-12 lead in the first quarter but slumped in the second while outscoring Seton Hill (9-6, 2-4) 12-6.
Seton Hill outscored IUP 42-37 in the second half, but the Hawks had built a 29-point lead early in the third quarter.
In the opening quarter, IUP used an 11-0 run to finish the period and take a 16-point lead at 28-12.
In the second half, the Hawks launched an 11-4 run to expand the lead to its widest margin at 29 points.
Courtney Tomas and Christiane Frye each scored 13 points for Seton Hill. Alie Seto added 10. Maddy Moore, a senior forward and Apollo-Ridge High School graduate, hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points.
IUP plays host to Mercyhurst (8-5, 3-3) on Saturday.