iup women vs. seton hill

Alana Cardona shot over Seton Hill’s Alie Seto during Wednesday’s IUP victory at the KCAC.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

IUP used a fast start and stifling defense the rest of the way in a 77-60 victory over Seton Hill in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball opener for both teams Wednesday night at the KCAC.

IUP (11-0, 6-0) stayed unbeaten on the season, placing five scorers in double figures behind a strong shooting effort, particularly in the first and fourth quarters.

