DAVIDSVILLE — The Northern Cambria Colts topped 470 total yards on offense, including 303 on the ground, while wrapping up its regular season with a 34-20 victory over Conemaugh Township on Friday at Conemaugh Township Memorial Stadium.

Colton Paronish led the Colts’ offensive attack by rushing for 112 yards on 18 attempts, scoring three touchdowns and adding a two-point conversion reception. Jack Sheredy just missed the century mark with 97 yards, and Owen Bougher added 50 yards.

