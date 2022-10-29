DAVIDSVILLE — The Northern Cambria Colts topped 470 total yards on offense, including 303 on the ground, while wrapping up its regular season with a 34-20 victory over Conemaugh Township on Friday at Conemaugh Township Memorial Stadium.
Colton Paronish led the Colts’ offensive attack by rushing for 112 yards on 18 attempts, scoring three touchdowns and adding a two-point conversion reception. Jack Sheredy just missed the century mark with 97 yards, and Owen Bougher added 50 yards.
“The best way to keeping an explosive offense off the field is to run the ball,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “That was our game plan coming into the game. I think this game resembled our team from early this season and how we got Colton going in the run game and Jack (Sheredy) ran hard too. We executed our offensive plan well.”
“The past couple of weeks we haven’t been getting our running game going as much as we would have liked,” Paronish said. “My line did a great job of opening up some running room for myself and the backs, and all we had to do was run hard.”
With the Heritage-WestPAC crossover victory, Northern Cambria (7-3) picked up some much-needed momentum and is set to play host to a first-round District 6 Class 1A playoff game next weekend.
Conemaugh Township (6-4) celebrated on its first play from scrimmage after Tanner Shirley connected with Ethan Black along the home sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. Kyler Mauzy added the point-after to put the Indians on top 7-0.
Shirley and Black returned to action after having to sit out in last week’s 61-0 loss against Windber due to injuries. The Indians will meet Windber next week in the District 5 Class 1A semifinals.
Conemaugh Township’s lead was short-lived. The Colts scored on four of its six first-half possessions to go into halftime with a lopsided 28-7 lead.
Paronish broke loose on a 31-yard touchdown run and Jack Sheredy scored from 4 yards on back-to-back possessions.
Other than their first play of the game, the Indians were stumped by the Colts defense, punting on its next five first-half drives.
“It came down to putting pressure on (Black),” Shutty said. “We had to limit the big plays that they make because that is the type of offense and players that they have. We kept our composure and didn’t panic and made some plays after that first play.”
Bougher put the Colts up on a 29-yard read-option play at 11:24 of the second quarter and added the two-point conversion run for a 20-7 advantage.
Paronish scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard plunge with 1:17 to play in the first half, capping a five-play, 90-yard drive, and added the two-point conversion. Bougher was 4-for-4 on the drive for 78 yards and finished 7-for-13 for 170 yards.
Northern Cambria held Conemaugh Township to minus-5 yards rushing in the first half and minus-1 rushing overall.
The Indians found their stride in the second half on the strength of their senior quarterback. Shirley hit Black for a 33-yard score at the 7:19 mark that put him over 5,000 passing yards for his career.
“Our guys kind of let up a little early in the second half,” Shutty said. “I think they realized that we had a big lead and all of a sudden, it’s a close game. We fixed it, made necessary adjustments and closed it out.”
Shirley was impressive in his return to the lineup, completing 21 of 40 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to Black.
The Shirley-to-Black duo hit for a third time early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard pass to sneak to within eight points, 28-20, but Northern Cambria executed its one and only second-half score at just the right time.
“We had our chances,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “We made some penalties and found our groove a little too late but Northern Cambria is a powerful team and they showed that today.”
The Colts took nearly six minutes off of the fourth-quarter clock. Paronish rumbled in for his third score on the eighth-play of a 75-yard drive to put the Colts on top 34-20. Bougher hit Ty Dumm on two plays accounting for 58 yards to set Paronish up for this trifecta.
“We figured that we would have to switch it up a little bit on that final drive,” Bougher said. “We mixed in some passes and then gave it to our backs to finish the drive. Just an all around solid drive.”
Northern Cambria finds itslef in second place in the District 6 Class 1A standings and a serious contender for a district title run.
“Its gratifying to earn this seventh win and a home playoff game,” Shutty said. “To go from being picked seventh in our own conference at the beginning of the season to where we are now, second in the district. I told the guys that they have a lot to be proud of but our second season begins now.”