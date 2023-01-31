The bobcat season ends Tuesday for predator hunters who purchased the permit.
Despite this season coming to a close, coyote, fox and raccoon are still an option for hunters and trappers.
Furtakers interested in traveling to select WMUs might consider the purchase of an otter license. River otters may be trapped Feb. 11 to 18 in WMU 1A, 1B, 2F, 3C & 3D. Regulations on equipment and sets are strict, and those wanting to trap an otter should fully understand the law.
Beaver season is open for trappers and will run into the month March.
The age-old tradition of mailing in your antlerless deer license application is now extinct. The Pennsylvania Game Commission board recently looked at the preliminary restructuring at how hunters will now obtain their antlerless licenses. The process will remain much the same other than you will have to purchase it in person at a licensing agent or online. There will still be four rounds of sales with a hunter able to purchase one license in each of the first three rounds. In the fourth round, one may purchase multiple licenses up to the six tags allowed.
The small game seasons are winding down and the short month of February will go by quickly. Making plans with family or friends to enjoy a hunt this winter should be done soon to allow for rescheduling should the weather conditions not cooperate. Hunters may harvest rabbits and squirrels with ringneck pheasant also an option for those who purchased the required license.
The rabbit hunting I have experienced has been favorable, although there is certainly not an abundance of them at this point in the winter. Only the best sections of cover offer the chance of jumping a rabbit, and much ground must be covered to find them. While I am fond of dining on rabbits, the goal on each hunt is to get the beagles on at least one good chase.
Stocked pheasants have dispersed from where they were released, and at this point in the year a survivor could be encountered far from state ground. On a recent rabbit hunt, I discovered a cluster of pheasant feathers, which appeared to be left by a raptor. This kill site was at least 8 miles from the nearest release site I am aware of.
Canada goose season will reopen Friday stay in until Feb. 25. Open water and lack of snow cover in the area has allowed birds to remain present. With any luck, the weather will remain tolerable and those with a federal duck stamp and migratory bird license can have a few good hunts. The limit in the late season is five geese per day.
Geese are significantly tougher to kill in the winter than in early fall. Thick fat, feathers and skin make penetrating into the vitals difficult and closer shots should be taken. Now is the time to shoot the best ammunition available, and follow-up shots may be needed on geese that fall.
Goose is great eating and some pulled barbeque sandwiches would be an excellent menu option for a Super Bowl party.
Many big game license applications are underway across the country and now is the time to begin applying and planning.
Today is the last day to apply for a Wyoming elk license, and the Maine moose license lottery has just opened. Learning the dates and processes for other states can take time; however, the possibility to experience such a hunt is well worth the sacrifice. The cost and demand for western big game hunting continues to increase, and it can take years of applying to build up enough preference points to draw a license.