Felix, Lions fall to Serra Catholic in first round

Brad Felix (4), a United senior, led all scorers with 21 points during Saturday’s 75-62 loss to Serra Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs at Central Cambria High School.

 Kylee Surike/Gazette

EBENSBURG — Serra Catholic took a lead 20 seconds into a PIAA Class 2A first-round boys’ basketball game and never trailed, capturing a 75-62 victory that ended the United Lions’ season at Central Cambria High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles boasted a 24-point lead late in the third quarter, but United whittled it to 10 points with 6:41 to play. After Serra Catholic extended the lead to 69-51, the Lions cut it to nine points with just under two minutes to go. But on this day, the WPIAL’s No. 7 seed had all the answers to finish off the Lions and advance to the second round.

Tags