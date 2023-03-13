Felix, Lions fall to Serra Catholic in first round

EBENSBURG — Serra Catholic took a lead 20 seconds into a PIAA Class 2A first-round boys’ basketball game and never trailed, capturing a 75-62 victory that ended the United Lions’ season at Central Cambria High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles boasted a 24-point lead late in the third quarter, but United whittled it to 10 points with 6:41 to play. After Serra Catholic extended the lead to 69-51, the Lions cut it to nine points with just under two minutes to go. But on this day, the WPIAL’s No. 7 seed had all the answers to finish off the Lions and advance to the second round.
“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “They always play hard, and we always say that we want to play the game like it is 0-0. So down 24 or up 24, we’re going to just keep battling.”
Serra Catholic (16-11) will meet District 9’s Otto-Eldred on Wednesday. United closed its season with a school-record 25 wins and three losses.
Brad Felix, who led all scorers with 21 points, corralled a rebound and went coast to coast to convert a layup to bring United within 10 points just 1 minute and 50 seconds into the second half, but Serra Catholic’s quickness gave United’s defense fits for much of the game.
Three minutes after Felix’s layup chiseled it to 31-21, the Eagles went on a decisive 17-3 run, ending on a putback by Elijah Ward that expanded the lead to 48-24.
“I thought that we limited their perimeter shooting, but we got taken off the dribble too much,” Rodkey said. “Our help defense wasn’t as good as it usually is, and that led to scores for them. We kind of got out of rhythm and what we usually do.”
Isaac Worthington’s floater in the lane at the third-quarter buzzer sliced the lead to 17 points, and Joe Marino’s layup with 6:41 to play brought it to 55-45.
It was Marino’s defense on the ensuing possession that caused a Serra Catholic turnover and forced Eagles coach AJ Corso to burn a timeout. In a full-court press, Marino dived to the deck and deflected a pass that was touched by a Serra Catholic player before rolling out of bounds. That hustle play gave United possession and brought an unusually quiet Lions crowd back to its feet.
“They kept it coming,” Serra Catholic coach AJ Corso said. “With a wild crowd here, our guys kept their composure and didn’t miss the easy shots that we got.”
“We knew we needed to cut it, if we had any chance at all, to 10 by the media timeout,” Rodkey said. “They called a timeout and got themselves back up. Our pressure was decent, but they got through it and made the foul shots at the end.”
Serra Catholic increased the lead to 18 points on Christian Warren’s free throw at 3:20, but United didn’t fold. Felix popped a deep 3-pointer with 1:45 to play that chopped the Eagles lead to single digits, 69-60. Regardless, Serra hit 6 of 8 from the foul line to run the remaining time off the clock.
“We cut it to nine, and I think we even had possession,” Rodkey recalled. “You know if we get a bucket here or there, it changes things a bit.
“We knew they were good. You know they are a good program, and they are there every year. We knew they had some good athletes and could shoot well.”
Marino and Felix, two of United’s four seniors in the starting lineup, fouled out in the last two minutes and received standing ovations for their efforts during a memorable season and career.
“We knew that they had their two scorers and we had to shut them two down,” Corso said. “We put our best two defenders on them with Elijah and Owen and just really a team-effort on defense there at the end.”
Felix, Dylan Dishong (16 points) and Marino (14), all seniors, reached double figures. Along with Tyler Robertson, those four concluded their careers at United by helping the Lions win 64 games in three seasons.
“It’s been a blessing for me,” Rodkey said about coaching this group at his alma mater. “If you would have asked me three or four years ago if I would be coaching basketball at United, I would have told you there was no chance. But the stars aligned and everything.”
“Those four seniors are just great kids. They work hard and are intelligent kids. They do a good job in school, and they are going to have success in their lives. I am proud of all of them.”
Four Serra Catholic starters recorded double figures, led by Isiah Petty’s 19 points. Owen Dumbroski hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Joey Demoss scored 15 and Pete Burke had 13 points.
United turned the ball over on their first two possessions of the game, and the Eagles spun it into a 4-0 lead. Despite seven first-quarter turnovers, the Lions kept it close. Petty scored on a baseline drive with 7 seconds to play putting Serra up 12-8.
All 10 field goals in the first quarter were scored inside the paint.
Petty continued to cause trouble for United, scoring six of the first nine points in the second quarter during a 9-1 Eagles run that pushed the lead to 21-9. Marino hit a 3-pointer at the 3-minute marker to cut the lead to eight points, but Dumbroski scored with 48-seconds in the half to go ahead 31-18.
United held a 15-10 rebounding advantage at halftime and 31-26 overall. Felix completed his double-double by grabbing 11 boards, Marino collected six and Dylan Dishong had five.
The Eagles distributed the ball well, especially in the first half, assisting on 11 of their 15 field goals during the first two quarters.
In addition to his 19 points, Petty turned in a complete stat line leading Serra with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.