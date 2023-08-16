knapp 8-14-23

Jeff Knapp displayed a nice crappie taken last week at Keystone Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

The screen on my sonar unit indicated the brush pile, located in around 20 feet of water, had at least a few crappies relating to it. I eased the boat a short distance away from the cover, flipped out a short cast with a light jig and felt hopeful as the jig did its slow descent.

About the time when I expected the jig to be reaching the top of the cover I saw the line twitch and felt a slight tick. Upon taking in the slack, the line tightened under the weight of a fish. A few moments later I flipped a nice 13-inch white crappie into the boat. During the next 20 minutes seven more were taken.