knapp 7-24-23

Jeff Knapp showed off a nice Crooked Creek Lake crappie caught and released last week.

 Jeff Knapp photo

For whatever reason — maybe the warm water temperature, perhaps a glut of natural food — Crooked Creek Lake crappies were in a finicky mood last week.

Finding fish was not a problem. The display on my sonar unit showed lots of fish hovering around the many off shore brush piles I had previously marked. But standard presentations, ones that generally work well, had only a few small fish.